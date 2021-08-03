CDC issues new pandemic eviction moratorium

Rep. Cori Bush, center, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, right, and civil rights activist Jesse Jackson speak at a rally against the end of the eviction moratorium at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, August 3. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic.

“The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates,” the CDC said in an email to CNN.

“In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria—like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing—can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes,” it added.

“This order will expire on October 3, 2021 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2.”

President Biden announced earlier Tuesday that the CDC would issue a new moratorium after a previous hold on evictions expired July 31.

“The emergence of the Delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.