"No more beds left" at Louisiana's largest hospital as Covid-19 cases surge

Father Don Ajoko, Phd., left, prays for blessings for the healing hands of nearly three dozen healthcare workers from around the country who arrived to help supplement the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, on Monday, August 2. Ted Jackson/AP

There are “no more beds left” at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, which is Louisiana's largest hospital, Chief Medical Officer Katy O’Neal said at a news conference Monday.

Currently there are 23 patients waiting for a transfer into the Baton Rouge hospital for an intensive care unit bed.

“We have almost 800 beds, we have 713 people admitted today, and no one diagnosis should take up one quarter of your hospital,” O’Neal said, noting that there are at least 155 Covid-19 patients at the hospital today. “We no longer think we're giving adequate care to anybody, because these are the darkest days of the pandemic.”

“You have people with chest pain sitting in an ER right now, where their families sit in the waiting room and they are wringing their hands and they're calling everybody they know,” O’Neal added. “Because there are no more beds left. Those 23 patients are a glimpse of what we have been doing for the last two weeks while we have been trying to get everybody vaccinated. And it's not helping enough, because it's not happening fast enough.”