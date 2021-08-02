Louisiana expects Covid-19 hospitalizations to reach highest level in pandemic tomorrow, official says

Montel Williams speaks at the “Gathering for Cure” Awards Gala for the Brain Mapping Foundation on Saturday, July 10, in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

TV talk show host Montel Williams, who recently contracted and recovered from coronavirus, said he believes the vaccine is the only thing that kept him out of the hospital.

"Had I not gotten [the vaccine], I might not be talking to you today," said Williams, speaking today on CNN.

"Because of my compromised immune system this infection would have probably been much worse than what it was," he said. "So I am blessed that I am able to talk to you."

Williams, who has multiple sclerosis, said he and his family have exercised the utmost caution throughout the pandemic. He believes he contracted the virus after encountering an unmasked man who appeared ill at a testing site.

"I looked him in the face ... he looked like he was a little sick," said Williams. "...I texted my wife at that moment and said 'you can't believe that some butthead walked in here where it said 'no entry no mask' without a mask on.'"

"How dare you step in on another person," said Williams on the interaction. "The rules are out there... stay away from another person, especially if you think you are sick."

Williams went on to urge all Americans who are not yet vaccinated yet to get the shots now, for themselves and for their fellow Americans.

"If you care anything about another human being, then get the vaccination," he said. "...Be selfish.... be ignorant. Think about only yourself."