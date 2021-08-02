Louisiana expects Covid-19 hospitalizations to reach highest level in pandemic tomorrow, official says

Louisiana expects Covid-19 hospitalizations to reach its highest level in the pandemic on Tuesday, the state's health officer said.
There were at least 1,984 Covid-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state on Monday, Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said.
“I have every shred of confidence, unless something miraculous happens, that tomorrow we will have the largest number of hospitalized Covid patients throughout Louisiana than at any point prior in the pandemic,” Kanter said.
As of Monday, Louisiana was averaging at 8.2 new Covid-19 cases per day, per 100,000 residents, the highest point it has been in the state at any point in the pandemic, according to Kanter.
The state health officer urged residents to take Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new mask order seriously.
“We did not come to it lightly,” Kanter said. “If we intend to prioritize the things that are important to us, like keeping our kids back in school and in-person, and maintaining our growing economy by keeping businesses open — masking is the best way to ensure that, so please take this masking order seriously, both in your personal lives, and your professional lives.”