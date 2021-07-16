US basketball player to miss Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols

Liz Cambage of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces shoots the ball against the Washington Mystics during a game in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2021. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Australian and WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from the Australian Olympic Team and will not compete in Tokyo, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has announced.

“It’s no secret that in the past I’ve struggled with my mental health, and recently I’ve been really worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics,” Cambage said in posts on Instagram and Twitter. “No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It’s honestly terrifying for me. The past month I’ve been having panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating."

She added:

“Relying on daily medication to control my anxiety is not the place I want to be right now. Especially walking into competition on the world’s biggest sporting stage. I know myself, and I know I can’t be the Liz everyone deserves to see compete for the Opals. Not right now at least. I need to take care of myself mentally and physically.”

Prior to the announcement of Cambage’s withdrawal, an Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) spokesperson had told CNN that they was aware of a potential incident involving Cambage and were awaiting a report from Basketball Australia, but no details had been provided by the AOC.

CNN has reached out to Basketball Australia for more information, but has not heard back.

The Australian team is in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, and is scheduled to play the USA later on Friday in an exhibition game.

The AOC says it will explore the potential for a late replacement for Cambage for the Australian team.

“Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic Team over two Olympic Games campaigns. We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health,” said Ian Chesterman, Chef de Mission of the Australian Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.