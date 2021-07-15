Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12. Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said more places might reinstate travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers if trends in rising Covid-19 cases continue.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, Walensky said it “may be the case” that more cities and states put in place restrictions similar to Chicago, which reinstated travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers.

“But I think now is our moment to really double down on our vaccination efforts and our other prevention interventions,” she said. “We still have to send the same messages as we did last year.”

Those prevention measures include testing people who have upper respiratory symptoms or Covid-19 symptoms need to get tested. Those people may need to stay home, quarantine and wear a mask.

“All of the same prevention measures,” she said. “And, of course, this year, we have the best tool. That is: Go get vaccinated.”