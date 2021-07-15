US
Live Updates

Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:35 a.m. ET, July 15, 2021
4 Posts
1 min ago

More places could reinstate travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers as cases rise, CDC head says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12. Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said more places might reinstate travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers if trends in rising Covid-19 cases continue. 

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, Walensky said it “may be the case” that more cities and states put in place restrictions similar to Chicago, which reinstated travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers. 

“But I think now is our moment to really double down on our vaccination efforts and our other prevention interventions,” she said. “We still have to send the same messages as we did last year.” 

Those prevention measures include testing people who have upper respiratory symptoms or Covid-19 symptoms need to get tested. Those people may need to stay home, quarantine and wear a mask.

“All of the same prevention measures,” she said. “And, of course, this year, we have the best tool. That is: Go get vaccinated.”  

11 min ago

A fall surge in Covid-19 cases is preventable, CDC director says 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on CBS This Morning Thursday that a spike in Covid-19 cases in the fall is preventable and she hopes people get vaccinated now to stop it from happening.

Asked if she saw another spike in the fall happening, she said, “that is in our control at this point.”  

She pointed out that respiratory viruses circulate more in the winter and fall weather, when more when people are indoors as it’s colder outside.  

“What I’m really hoping now is as we’re starting to see these cases, that people will take the message, see that they don’t want this to go on and to really go and get vaccinated now, so we can prevent what could happen in the fall,” she said. 
20 min ago

Everyone must wear masks at Olympic medal ceremonies

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

The International Olympic Committee announced changes to the medal ceremonies Thursday which include mandatory masks for all participants, a modified podium, and assurances that presenters will be vaccinated.

The 2020 Games — which were delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — are set to begin next Friday.

A statement from the IOC said measures were being taken “with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.” 

Athletes, presenters and volunteers will all have to wear masks, and the podium will be modified with additional modules between gold, silver and bronze medalist to allow for more social distancing.

Here's how the ceremonies will play out, according to officials:

  • The presenters will be waiting for the athletes on the field of play, and will not be part of the procession with the athletes.
  • Trays with medals and gifts — a flower bouquet and a small Tokyo 2020 mascot — will be placed on a table or a stand.
  • The presenters will pick up the trays from the tables or stands, and will carry the trays to the medallists.
  • Athletes will take the medals and gifts from the trays and will have no contact with the presenters.
  • Athletes will stay on their own podium module during the entire duration of the ceremony.
  • There will be no group photo on the gold medal podium.
29 min ago

There is no apparent need for Covid-19 boosters right now, acting FDA commissioner says

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

There is currently no need for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Wednesday.

“We don't think that boosters are needed at the current time,” Woodcock said in a conversation hosted by STAT News. “We will follow the data on waning of immunity over time and the data on acquisition of infections by the vaccinated to see if, at some point, it appears that a booster would be warranted.”

Woodcock said what’s important is that people get their primary vaccinations.

“We think the most important thing is to get the unvaccinated people vaccinated,” she said. “The Delta variant is circulating and we're seeing rise in infections in many states across the United States, especially where people aren't, (where) there's not a high rate of vaccination.”