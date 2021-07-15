Experts say disinformation is largely to blame for unvaccinated Americans

As the more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread and Covid-19 cases rise in the US, experts say the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.

In 47 states, the rate of new cases in the past week are at least 10% higher than the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 have seen increases of over 50%.

However, only 48.2% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not to mention, the rate of new vaccinations is on the decline.

The reason for this, experts say, all boils down to disinformation.

As misleading information spreads, unvaccinated Americans are now seeing the largest impact of the pandemic.

"This is not just a matter of people expressing opinions that might be wrong, this is life and death," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Data now shows that over 99% of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, Collins said. Therefore, those who are vaccinated have enough protection to prevent getting severely ill.

According to Collins, the data speaks for itself, proving that vaccines are effective.

"Why are we waiting folks? Let's roll up our sleeves if we haven't already done so," he said.