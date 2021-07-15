US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

live news

Live

Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:23 a.m. ET, July 15, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 27 min ago

Everyone must wear masks at Olympic medal ceremonies

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a display promoting the 2020 Olympics on July 14 in Tokyo. 
 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a display promoting the 2020 Olympics on July 14 in Tokyo.  Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced changes to the medal ceremonies Thursday which include mandatory masks for all participants, a modified podium, and assurances that presenters will be vaccinated.

The 2020 Games — which were delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — are set to begin next Friday.

A statement from the IOC said measures were being taken “with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.” 

Athletes, presenters and volunteers will all have to wear masks, and the podium will be modified with additional modules between gold, silver and bronze medalist to allow for more social distancing.

Here's how the ceremonies will play out, according to officials:

  • The presenters will be waiting for the athletes on the field of play, and will not be part of the procession with the athletes.
  • Trays with medals and gifts — a flower bouquet and a small Tokyo 2020 mascot — will be placed on a table or a stand.
  • The presenters will pick up the trays from the tables or stands, and will carry the trays to the medallists.
  • Athletes will take the medals and gifts from the trays and will have no contact with the presenters.
  • Athletes will stay on their own podium module during the entire duration of the ceremony.
  • There will be no group photo on the gold medal podium.
3 hr 17 min ago

There is no apparent need for Covid-19 boosters right now, acting FDA commissioner says

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

There is currently no need for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Wednesday.

“We don't think that boosters are needed at the current time,” Woodcock said in a conversation hosted by STAT News. “We will follow the data on waning of immunity over time and the data on acquisition of infections by the vaccinated to see if, at some point, it appears that a booster would be warranted.”

Woodcock said what’s important is that people get their primary vaccinations.

“We think the most important thing is to get the unvaccinated people vaccinated,” she said. “The Delta variant is circulating and we're seeing rise in infections in many states across the United States, especially where people aren't, (where) there's not a high rate of vaccination.”