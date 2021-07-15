Everyone must wear masks at Olympic medal ceremonies

The International Olympic Committee announced changes to the medal ceremonies Thursday which include mandatory masks for all participants, a modified podium, and assurances that presenters will be vaccinated.
The 2020 Games — which were delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — are set to begin next Friday.
A statement from the IOC said measures were being taken “with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.”
Athletes, presenters and volunteers will all have to wear masks, and the podium will be modified with additional modules between gold, silver and bronze medalist to allow for more social distancing.
Here's how the ceremonies will play out, according to officials:
- The presenters will be waiting for the athletes on the field of play, and will not be part of the procession with the athletes.
- Trays with medals and gifts — a flower bouquet and a small Tokyo 2020 mascot — will be placed on a table or a stand.
- The presenters will pick up the trays from the tables or stands, and will carry the trays to the medallists.
- Athletes will take the medals and gifts from the trays and will have no contact with the presenters.
- Athletes will stay on their own podium module during the entire duration of the ceremony.
- There will be no group photo on the gold medal podium.