Everyone must wear masks at Olympic medal ceremonies

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a display promoting the 2020 Olympics on July 14 in Tokyo. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced changes to the medal ceremonies Thursday which include mandatory masks for all participants, a modified podium, and assurances that presenters will be vaccinated.

The 2020 Games — which were delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — are set to begin next Friday.

A statement from the IOC said measures were being taken “with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.”

Athletes, presenters and volunteers will all have to wear masks, and the podium will be modified with additional modules between gold, silver and bronze medalist to allow for more social distancing.

Here's how the ceremonies will play out, according to officials: