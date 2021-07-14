A Minnesota woman, Melissa Gerads Jones, said she suffered for nearly 400 days with Covid-19. But after getting vaccinated, her symptoms lifted.

She and her daughter became ill from Covid-19 in March 2020, she said.

“We were pretty sick right from the get-go. We had a lot of the chest symptoms — chest pain, chest congestion, incredible pressure on our chest, like someone was pushing down on our chest as hard as they could — a runny nose, sore throat, some nauseous-ness and eventually some brain fog and incredible fatigue,” she said on CNN's "New Day."

In April 2021, she received her second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“And then at about day five after that second vaccine, I was walking through the living room of my home and all of a sudden I became aware of the fact that the chest pain that was centered over my heart almost the whole time was gone. And then another couple days went by and the chest congestion seemed to clear up. And as the days went on, the symptoms just sort of went away. The last to go was … the brain fog and the fatigue. And it was maybe a couple weeks after that second shot where I realized everything was gone. And I feel as healthy as I did before I got sick,” she said.

Gerads Jones said she “absolutely” feels that getting vaccinated has given her back her life, and she encouraged others to get their shots.

“My children are the most important thing to me. … I fought through Covid so I could stay there for them. And if you're on the fence about getting a vaccine, I guess I would just ask you to think about what matters to you? What's important to you? And then make sure that you do the things that you can do to be there for them and be healthy for them,” she said.