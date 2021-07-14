US
Live Updates

Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:13 p.m. ET, July 14, 2021
2 hr 38 min ago

UK records more than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing coronavirus restrictions on July 5 in London. Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January, government figures showed Wednesday.

A total of 42,302 new cases were recorded in the latest 24 hour period, along with 49 Covid-related deaths. The last time daily cases were this high was in the height of the second wave in mid-January.

The rise comes as England is preparing to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact on Monday.

It also comes after fears that events related to the Euro 2020 football tournament were fueling infections. A Scottish study at the end of June found nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases in Scotland were linked to travel to England for Euro 2020 soccer-related events. And on July 1, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Covid-19 cases in Finland had nearly doubled over the space of a week, “largely due to football fans returning from Russia” after Euro 2020 Championship games. The final of Euro2020 was held at Wembley Stadium, in London, on Sunday.

The UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday there could be 100,000 cases a day by the end of the summer but the UK is on track to beat its vaccination targets. The UK is betting on its successful vaccine rollout to keep hospitalizations and death rates low. 

On Wednesday, the government announced more than two in three adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine – hitting its July 19 target almost a week early.

A total of 81,192,857 doses have been administered in the UK, with 46,037,090 people receiving a first dose (87.4%) and 35,155,767 people receiving both doses (66.7%).

"Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses," the Department of Health press release said.

4 hr 1 min ago

CDC: After months of declines, Covid-19 hospitalizations will increase over the next 4 weeks 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

An ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects the number of new daily Covid-19 hospitalizations will likely increase over the next four weeks.

There will likely be 2,100 to 11,000 new confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions on Aug. 9, the forecast says. US Department of Health and Human Services data show hospitalizations have been on a steady decline since late April. 

The ensemble forecasts project that newly reported Covid-19 cases and deaths will likely remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks.

The forecast predicts a total of 611,000 to 619,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported in the United States by Aug. 7, 2021. 

The previous ensemble forecast, published July 7, projected up to 616,000 Covid-19 deaths by July 31. 

4 hr 4 min ago

Cuba reports a record number of new Covid-19 deaths among growing unrest

From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann and Tatiana Arias

A police vehicle patrols through Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.  (Eliana Aponte/AP)

Cuba reported a record 51 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, according to the country’s health ministry. The death toll in Cuba since the start of the pandemic is 1,659.

Additionally, the island added 6,080 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 256,607

After controlling the infection rate for much of the pandemic, in recent weeks Cuba has seen the number of cases and deaths spike. 

The record number of deaths reported Wednesday comes as the communist-run island faces growing political turbulence, after unprecedented anti-government protests shook the nation on Sunday, involving thousands of people taking to the streets across the country. Many Cubans have been critical of the government's Covid-19 response and the deep economic toll the pandemic has had on the country.

Cuba has announced optimistic efficacy rates for their home-grown Covid-19 vaccines. However, as of Tuesday, out of Cuba’s population of 11.4 million, only 1,894,508 people have been fully vaccinated. 

4 hr 24 min ago

Covid-19 infections in Belgium have tripled in 3 weeks

From CNN's Rob Iddiols

The number of coronavirus infections in Belgium is currently  “three times higher than three weeks ago,” with the number of infections doubling every eight days.

Head of Viral Diseases at Sciensano, Steven Van Gucht, told a virtual press conference on Wednesday: "In the past week, an average of just over 1,000 new infections per day were detected, which is a sharp increase of 83% on a weekly basis.” 

“The number of infections is now three times higher than three weeks ago,” Van Gucht said. “The numbers are currently doubling every eight days, we think that pace will continue in the coming days but probably not increase significantly.” 

Belgium recorded 1,238 new daily cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to OurWorldInData, the most in more than a month. 

European leaders have renewed calls to vaccinate against the virus, and some have reimposed lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant. 

Van Gucht added that "63 percent of new infections are currently caused by the Delta variant. Last week it was 50 percent.”

 

5 hr 26 min ago

Global Covid-19 deaths increase after declining for 9 consecutive weeks, WHO says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Workers in protective gear lower a coffin of a Covid-19 victim to a grave for burial at the Cipenjo Cemetery in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday, July 14. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Global Covid-19 deaths have increased after declining for nine consecutive weeks, the World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological report published Tuesday. 

“Following a steady decline for nine consecutive weeks, the number of weekly deaths increased by 3% this week compared to the previous week, with over 55,000 deaths reported,” said the report. 

The cumulative global number of deaths now exceeds 4 million. 

The African region recorded a 50% increase in the number of deaths compared to last week and the South-East Asia region a 26% increase. The region of the Americas reported an 11% decrease in the number of deaths reported last week. 

Cases are also increasing, the report says, with nearly 3 million reported last week. This is a 10% increase compared with the week before. The cumulative number of globally reported cases is now over 186 million. Global Covid-19 incidence increased with an average of 400,000 cases reported daily, compared to 370,000 last week. 

All regions except for the Americas, which reported a 3% decline, reported an incidence increase. The largest incidence increase — 25% — was reported by the Eastern Mediterranean region, followed by the European region, which had a 20% increase compared to the week before. The African region had the smallest increase, 5%.

Brazil reported the highest number of new cases, followed by India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Colombia. The highest number of new cases per 100,000 population were reported from the British Virgin Islands, followed by the Seychelles, Cyprus, Jersey and Fiji. 

Cases of the Alpha variant has now been reported in 178 countries, with six newly reporting in the last week. One hundred and twenty three countries have reported the Beta variant, three in the last new week. The Gamma variant has been reported in 75 countries, three new in the last week. The Delta variant has been reported in 111 countries, with 15 new countries reporting cases in the last week. 

WHO notes that as surveillance activities to detect variants are strengthened, the number of countries reporting variants of concern continues to increase, and that distribution should be interpreted with consideration of surveillance limitations. 

“Nevertheless, an overall rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant is reported across all WHO regions,” the report says. “As of 13 July, at least 111 countries, territories and areas have reported detection of Delta variant, and this is expected to continue to increase, becoming the dominant variant globally in the coming months.” 

 

5 hr 18 min ago

Coronavirus long-hauler says her symptoms cleared up after getting vaccinated

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Melissa Gerads Jones. (CNN)

A Minnesota woman, Melissa Gerads Jones, said she suffered for nearly 400 days with Covid-19. But after getting vaccinated, her symptoms lifted. 

She and her daughter became ill from Covid-19 in March 2020, she said. 

“We were pretty sick right from the get-go. We had a lot of the chest symptoms — chest pain, chest congestion, incredible pressure on our chest, like someone was pushing down on our chest as hard as they could — a runny nose, sore throat, some nauseous-ness and eventually some brain fog and incredible fatigue,” she said on CNN's "New Day."

In April 2021, she received her second shot of the Moderna vaccine. 

“And then at about day five after that second vaccine, I was walking through the living room of my home and all of a sudden I became aware of the fact that the chest pain that was centered over my heart almost the whole time was gone. And then another couple days went by and the chest congestion seemed to clear up. And as the days went on, the symptoms just sort of went away. The last to go was … the brain fog and the fatigue. And it was maybe a couple weeks after that second shot where I realized everything was gone. And I feel as healthy as I did before I got sick,” she said. 

Gerads Jones said she “absolutely” feels that getting vaccinated has given her back her life, and she encouraged others to get their shots. 

“My children are the most important thing to me. … I fought through Covid so I could stay there for them. And if you're on the fence about getting a vaccine, I guess I would just ask you to think about what matters to you? What's important to you? And then make sure that you do the things that you can do to be there for them and be healthy for them,” she said.

6 hr 35 min ago

What Covid-19 surges in the US could mean for the upcoming school year

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Students return to in-person learning at St. Anthony Catholic High School during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 24 in Long Beach, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

Most officials and health experts have stressed the importance of students being able to safely return to school in the new academic year, but vaccine hesitancy could impact how districts move forward.

Only a quarter of Americans age 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the CDC, making them the age group with the lowest rate of vaccination.

Here is the share of the population fully vaccinated by age group:

  • Age 12-15: 25% fully vaccinated
  • Age 16-17: 37% fully vaccinated
  • Age 18-25: 42% fully vaccinated
  • Age 25-39: 47% fully vaccinated
  • Age 40-49: 56% fully vaccinated
  • Age 50-64: 66% fully vaccinated
  • Age 65-74: 81% fully vaccinated
  • Age 75+: 77% fully vaccinated

California's K-12 schools were directed Monday to turn away students from campuses for refusing to wear face coverings in class, but the rules were revised just hours later to give schools more leeway in implementing protocol.

Despite the initial guidance stating, "Schools must exclude students from campus if they are not exempt from wearing a face covering under [California Department of Public Health] guidelines and refuse to wear one provided by the school," a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, Alex Stack, insists the intent was not to turn away students.

"The way [the guidance] was written didn't accurately reflect the intent, so it was rewritten," Stack told CNN, acknowledging the statement came across as "banning kids." "It's important to get this right so parents and students know what to expect going in to school year."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's guidance could change as the school year gets closer, but for now families should assume masks will still be worn in schools come September.

"We've been constantly working with the CDC, but we also in this case have been very careful given everything the city has been through ... for now, we're sticking with the idea that, you know, wearing the masks is the smart thing to do in schools," De Blasio said.

6 hr 46 min ago

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in these 46 US states

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

In 46 states, the rates of new cases this past week are at least 10% higher than the rates of new cases the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Los Angeles County, the country's most populous, there has been a 500% increase in cases over the past month, according to the county's latest health data.

As cases increase, only 48.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And though many may brush off the risk of low vaccination rates to children, citing their low Covid-19 mortality rates, Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said they are still at risk for serious complications.

Hotez told CNN's Anderson Cooper Tuesday that if vaccination rates among adults and kids 12 and older continue to lag amid increased spread of the virus, the youngest members of the population will be most affected.

"Transmission will continue to accelerate ... and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission."

In Mississippi, seven children are in intensive care with Covid-19, and two are on ventilators, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Tuesday evening.

Many more adolescents could become hospitalized, Hotez warned, adding up to 30% of children infected could develop long-haul Covid-19.

Scientists are now learning about neurological consequences to long-haul Covid-19, Hotez added. Some studies have shown impacts on the brain of people who have been infected with the virus. One study in April found 34% of Covid-19 survivors received a diagnosis for a neurological or psychological condition within six months of their infection.

"What you're doing is you're condemning a whole generation of adolescents to neurologic injury totally unnecessarily," Hotez said. "It's just absolutely heartbreaking and beyond frustrating for vaccine scientists like myself to see this happen."

6 hr 51 min ago

Catch up: The latest on the surge of Covid-19 cases in the US

From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe

Just as health experts predicted, the combination of unvaccinated people and the more contagious Delta strain of coronavirus has led to new Covid-19 surges.

In 46 states, the rates of new cases this past week are at least 10% higher than the rates of new cases the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In 31 states, new cases this past week are at least 50% higher than new cases the previous week.

Only two states — South Dakota and Iowa — are seeing decreases between 10% and 50%. The rates of new cases in Delaware and Arkansas are roughly the same as the previous week.

The vast majority of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have one thing in common: They're among unvaccinated people, doctors say. More than 99% of all Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And younger people are getting hospitalized with Covid-19.

Missouri has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and one of the worst outbreaks of the Delta variant. The situation is so bad in Missouri that the United States deployed a surge team to help stop the spread — including members from the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Springfield emergency physician Dr. Howard Jarvis said the Covid-19 patients he's seeing are younger than ever. And all the Covid-19 patients admitted to his hospital during this surge have not been vaccinated.

"If they're sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are unvaccinated. That is the absolute common denominator amongst those patients," he said.

"Earlier in the pandemic, and certainly before we had vaccinations, we were seeing a much older patient population in the emergency department and getting admitted to the hospital," Jarvis said.

"In recent weeks, we've been seeing a much younger population," he said. "We're seeing a lot of people in their 30s, 40s, early 50s. We're seeing some teenagers and some pediatric patients as well."

In St. Louis County, officials said the rate of new cases jumped by 63% over the past two weeks.

"A tidal wave is coming towards our unvaccinated populations," County Executive Sam Page said.

"This variant is spreading quickly, and this variant has the ability to devastate those in its wake. And that is why it is so critical to get vaccinated now."