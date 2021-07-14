UK records more than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing coronavirus restrictions on July 5 in London. Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January, government figures showed Wednesday.

A total of 42,302 new cases were recorded in the latest 24 hour period, along with 49 Covid-related deaths. The last time daily cases were this high was in the height of the second wave in mid-January.

The rise comes as England is preparing to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact on Monday.

It also comes after fears that events related to the Euro 2020 football tournament were fueling infections. A Scottish study at the end of June found nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases in Scotland were linked to travel to England for Euro 2020 soccer-related events. And on July 1, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Covid-19 cases in Finland had nearly doubled over the space of a week, “largely due to football fans returning from Russia” after Euro 2020 Championship games. The final of Euro2020 was held at Wembley Stadium, in London, on Sunday.

The UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday there could be 100,000 cases a day by the end of the summer but the UK is on track to beat its vaccination targets. The UK is betting on its successful vaccine rollout to keep hospitalizations and death rates low.

On Wednesday, the government announced more than two in three adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine – hitting its July 19 target almost a week early.

A total of 81,192,857 doses have been administered in the UK, with 46,037,090 people receiving a first dose (87.4%) and 35,155,767 people receiving both doses (66.7%).

"Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses," the Department of Health press release said.