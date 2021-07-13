US
Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:49 a.m. ET, July 13, 2021
10 min ago

The FDA updated the label on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. Here's why.

From CNN's Amanda Sealy, John Bonifield and Maggie Fox

A nurse prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Orlando, Florida, on April 25.
A nurse prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Orlando, Florida, on April 25. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine Monday to warn of the possible increased risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

While the FDA said it had not established the vaccine could cause the syndrome, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

"Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination," it said in a statement sent to CNN.

"Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination," the updated label reads

"Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines," the label adds.

The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the US government's Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, out of 12.8 million Janssen vaccines given.

"Guillain Barré syndrome (a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis) has occurred in some people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine," the FDA says in the label update for patients and caregivers.

"In most of these people, symptoms began within 42 days following receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low," it adds.

People should seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, after receiving a vaccine, the FDA said.

Other telltale symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing; double vision; and bowel or bladder control problems.

The FDA said 95 of the 100 reports of GBS involved people who needed hospitalization, and one person died.

"Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS. Most people fully recover from the disorder," the agency added.

"GBS has also been observed at an increased rate associated with certain vaccines, including certain seasonal influenza vaccines and a vaccine to prevent shingles.

Johnson & Johnson confirmed it was talking to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA about the issue.

"We have been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," the company said in a brief statement.

"The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," it added.

Even if the vaccine does raise the risk of the syndrome, it's still better to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the CDC stressed.

So did Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"You're always going to find some adverse event associated with vaccination," Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

"When you vaccinate tens of millions of people, you will always find a rare event. You've got make a decision – does the benefit outweigh the unusual risk of an adverse event? Thus far with the vaccines, it's always been decided that the benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risk of an adverse event."

You can read more about this here.

22 min ago

US Surgeon General: Everyone with Covid-19 symptoms should be tested — even if they've been vaccinated

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Tuesday that decisions around recommendations about coronavirus exposure testing are data driven – but that anyone who experiences Covid-19 symptoms should be tested, regardless of vaccination status. 

“This too is a data-driven decision,” said Murthy when asked if he thought there would be a recommendation that vaccinated people who have had exposure to Covid-19 should be tested, in light of the Delta variant. “It depends on what we see in terms of breakthrough.” 

The data that has been assessed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far has led to the conclusion that fully vaccinated people have a low likelihood of being infected, which is why it made the recommendation that exposure testing and quarantine is not required for the fully vaccinated. 

“Again, we are constantly following the data and if there is a case where we start to see more breakthrough infections, you know, in individuals who have been fully vaccinated either based on the amount of time that has gone on by or based on other circumstances, that we’ll change the recommendations accordingly,” he said, adding that at this point the CDC is keeping its recommendations as is, meaning fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested if they are exposed but have no symptoms.

“One clarification I should make here for everyone out there is that the CDC’s guidance does very clearly say that if you have symptoms, regardless of your vaccination status, that you should get tested,” said Murthy, adding that Covid-19 symptoms often mimic the symptoms of a cold or the flu initially. 

“The reason I want to emphasize this, Brianna, is we have seen that many people are actually not getting tested around the country, even though they have symptoms, many people are thinking, ‘Oh Covid’s over, why do I really need to get tested?’ and this is particularly happening in areas, unfortunately, where the vaccination rates are low, which is exactly where we want to be testing more,” he said. “So, I just want to encourage and remind people, if you have symptoms, please, please get tested, regardless of your vaccination status.” 

1 min ago

Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics despite ban on spectators at some venues

From CNN's Betsy Klein

First lady Jill Biden boards a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Thursday, July 8.
First lady Jill Biden boards a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Thursday, July 8. (Jim Watson/Pool/AP)

After questions as to whether it would happen, the Office of the First Lady announced Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Tokyo later this month for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games.

Last week, it was announced that spectators would be banned from some venues, with the White House saying it was still “assessing the feasibility” of her attendance.

But Biden is now set to travel.

“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come,” her office said in a statement.

14 min ago

Americans face a choice: Get vaccinated or mask and social distance, medical expert warns

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing in communities with low vaccination rates, an expert says Americans face a choice: get vaccinated or continue dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

"We can't have it both ways; we can't be both unmasked and non-socially distant and unvaccinated. That won't work," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said Monday.

The United States is now averaging about 23,346 new cases a day over the past seven days, a 97% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

About a third of the nation's cases came out of five states — Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada — Reiner said. All of which have fewer than 48% of their total population vaccinated, according to CDC data

Of all the deaths from the virus in June, more than 99% were among unvaccinated people, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

"We have to pick sides and the side is we need to be vaccinated," Reiner said. "We have the tools to put this down – we can put it down this summer – but the way to do that is vaccination."

To get more Americans vaccinated, officials will need to address the reasons behind some of the population's hesitancy.

For some, it is that the vaccines have not been fully approved, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN is only a matter of time.

"The idea that it hasn't been approved yet is a technicality of the way the FDA does business," Fauci said.

And for some, political divide has inhibited vaccinations, but Reiner emphasized that with more than 600,000 Americans dead, it is the virus that should be seen as the enemy, not vaccines.

In Arkansas, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US at 35% according to CDC data, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he, as a Black man, was skeptical of getting a vaccine, but now wants to lead the way to ensure all residents get the shot.

"It's serious and we should not have to allow someone to die for us to really believe the research and science. What we continue to do is go by data driven policies and research and all that we do in our administration, and this is just another way to continue to do that because, again, this saves lives," said Scott.