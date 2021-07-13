Mitt Romney calls CPAC crowd cheering US missing vaccine goal "grossly unfortunate"

He said there’s a “huge human cost to have made vaccinations political.”
“After all President Trump and his supporters take credit for developing the vaccine,” added Romney. “Why the heck won’t they take advantage of the vaccine that they received plaudits for having developed it?”
Asked about Majority Whip Dick Durbin’s criticism of Fox News hosts for their anti-vaccine messages and whether he’s concerned about it as well, Romney said: “Politicizing vaccinations is moronic”
38 min ago
CDC vaccine advisory committee to meet about Covid-19 vaccine safety on July 22
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on July 22, according to the CDC’s website.
The meeting will cover “the latest information on vaccine safety, including GBS, and updated clinical considerations for Covid-19 vaccines,” CDC told CNN in an email.
The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying there may be an increased risk of a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, among people who have been recently vaccinated.
44 min ago
Pentagon says about 70% of the US military has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman
About 70% of the US military has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during an off-camera briefing with reporters.
“That’s encouraging, but there’s more work to be done,” Kirby added. “We continue to be in the mode of encouraging troops to get vaccinated to the maximum degree.”
Kirby said the Defense Department is “watching the Delta variant closely,” but there have been no policy changes at the Department as a result of the variant’s spread so far.
1 hr 20 min ago
Schools must encourage vaccinations and mask-wearing, physician says
From CNN's Alyssa Kraus
At least seven states are restricting public schools from requiring vaccination or proof of vaccination for students, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah.
The decision to block schools from requiring the coronavirus vaccine is "flat out disheartening," according to Dr. Chris T. Pernell, a public health physician and fellow at the American College of Preventative Medicine.
"We need to be practicing sound and rational public health recommendations and guidelines. To flat out prohibit Covid-19 vaccination is not in anyone's best interest," Pernell told CNN. "When states make that move, they get in the way of good and effective public health."
In addition to coronavirus vaccines, many states are debating the necessity for masks in schools. However, Pernell said masks should be worn in schools, calling the coronavirus epidemic "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
"I'm masked every day when I go inside of that hospital. If you're in a long-term care facility, you will be masked. If you're on mass transit, you will be masked. If you're at a jail or a prison, you will be masked," Pernell said. "So for me, I don't think we should create a different or another set of circumstances for schools where you have high traffic areas, where you cannot verify and confirm vaccination."
Pernell told CNN the Delta variant is a concern due to high transmission rates and an increase in hospitalizations. Thus, masks and vaccines can prevent the variant from spreading in schools.
Without vaccinations, Pernell said vaccinated populations would not be "resuming some semblance of normality."
"This is why our message needs to remain clear. We are not out of the woods. Vigilance needs to still be our main and primary goal," Pernell said.
1 hr 36 min ago
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is White House-bound to promote vaccinations
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Pop star and actress Olivia Rodrigo, singer of hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” is heading to the White House Wednesday to do her part to increase vaccination outreach to young people.
Rodrigo, 18, will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House official said.
She will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” the official said, which comes as the administration continues to make a push to get more Americans vaccinated amid rising cases and slowing vaccinations.
The videos, per the White House official, will be featured on Rodrigo’s channels and the White House social pages. Rodrigo has more than 28 million followers across her channels, the official noted.
1 hr 59 min ago
How 7 US states are blocking Covid-19 vaccine requirements in public schools
These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah. However, some states still expect students to receive other recommended childhood vaccinations, such as those against measles, whooping cough, polio and chickenpox.
Here's a breakdown of each state's approach:
Alabama: Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Senate Bill 267, which requires students to show proof of vaccination for vaccines that were "already required by the institution as of January 1, 2021." Therefore, students will not need proof of the coronavirus vaccine.
Arkansas: The state'sAct 977 states that a coronavirus vaccine will not be "a condition of education."
Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in May prohibiting schools from requiring students to provide proof of vaccination, often called a "vaccine passport." DeSantis argued that "vaccine passports" would create "two classes of citizens," his office told CNN.
Indiana: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed the House Enrolled Act 1405 in April, which states the state may "not issue or require an immunization passport" — which means documentation of someone's vaccination status would be based on an honor system. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told CNN the law "OKs a requirement. What it prohibits is proof."
Montana: Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a law in May which states it is "an unlawful discriminatory practice" to deny education to students based on vaccination status.
Oklahoma: Signed into law in June,Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring vaccination as a condition of admittance or attendance.
Utah: Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed House Bill 308 in March, which prohibits "a governmental entity from requiring that an individual receive a vaccine for COVID-19." Public school districts and public colleges are included.
Read more about the laws prohibiting vaccines in schools here.
2 hr 7 min ago
In France, a record number of citizens make vaccine appointments after Macron address
From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne & Sarah Dean
Nearly 1.3 million French people have made an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine shot since President Emmanuel Macron’s address to the nation last night, France’s main medical appointment site, Doctolib, tweeted Tuesday.
The vaccine booking website initially crashed after Macron called on citizens to sign up for their Covid-19 shots and announced either proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test result in the past 48 hours or proof of a recent recovery from the virus would be needed to enter restaurants, malls and bars and for travel on long train journeys and planes starting in August.
Macron also announced that vaccination would be mandatory for health workers starting Sept. 15 and hinted at the possibility of making the shot mandatory for everyone if the epidemic worsens.
Around 926,000 French citizens made appointments for their first dose on Monday, in a record sign-up, Doctolib, tweeted on Tuesday morning. In a further update, the site said around another 350,000 French people made their vaccination appointments since midnight on Doctolib, meaning nearly 1.3 million French people in total made an appointment since Macron’s address Monday night.
The website also said a record of 20,000 bookings were made every minute.
Doctolib’s CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau said the 1.3 million bookings were a “record mobilization”.
“Hundreds of thousands of you have booked a vaccination appointment tonight! Good thing, we have vaccines, centers open everywhere, and tens of thousands of caregivers, firefighters, community agents who are waiting for you,” France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted on Monday night.
2 hr 40 min ago
Tennessee health department leadership not allowing outreach for childhood vaccines, fired official says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the Tennessee vaccine official who was fired Monday after an argument about vaccinating children against Covid-19, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Tuesday that her real concern is that the Tennessee Department of Health leadership has told its workers it can no longer do vaccine outreach of any kind.
“This is a job that I absolutely love. It’s work that I love, the people that I work with, the on-the-ground people in the Tennessee Department of Health are amazing and they have worked themselves to exhaustion to try to help people in Tennessee,” said Fiscus, who has said she is one of 25 state and territorial immunization program directors to leave their positions during the pandemic. “But our leadership has been toxic to work under and morale within the department is poor. There are state workers all over the state who fear for their jobs because they want to do the right thing and the administration is much more interested in politics.”
“What really concerns me,” Fiscus continued, “is that in order to appease the legislators that were upset about this memo, our leadership of the Department of Health has instructed the Department of Health to no longer do outreach around immunizations for children of any kind.”
This includes outreach around infant immunizations, flu vaccine outreach in schools, back-to-school immunizations, HPV vaccination and not being allowed to message National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Fiscus said.
“That is the travesty, that is where the people of Tennessee have been sold out for politics, and that is frankly why I am here,” she said. “Because of my 24 colleagues who have also endured this and other issues along the course of dealing with this pandemic. And someone needs to speak out about it and so I guess that will be me.”
CNN has reached out to the Tennessee health department for comment. The department previously said it could not comment on personnel matters.
Asked what this would mean, Fiscus said that there are already school districts that are below standard immunization rates and counties in the state that are “prime sites” for outbreaks of highly infectious diseases such as measles.
“We’ve been told that we can’t even go remind those parents that they need to bring their children in to get vaccinated. So if folks think that Covid-19 is highly transmissible, measles outbreaks are nine times more transmissible than Covid-19. And this is what we’re trying to prevent. We’re trying to prevent diseases that can be prevented. And, you know, at this point, there is no reason for anyone to die from Covid-19 or any other vaccine preventable disease,” she said.
3 hr 55 min ago
Some European states impose vaccine mandates for healthcare workers as Covid-19 cases rise
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
As Covid-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant, Europe is racing to vaccinate its citizens and some EU member states are debating whether to make vaccinations compulsory.
France: French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that healthcare workers, workers in care homes and people working in contact with fragile people will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 15.
Macron also suggested that his country might have to look at making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all if the epidemiological situation deteriorates.
Greece: Greece has also ordered mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers and announced restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as Covid infections rise, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Monday.
Starting immediately, vaccinations for nursing home staff in Greece will be mandatory and those who refuse will be suspended from work from August 16th onwards. From Sep. 1, compulsory vaccination will also apply to healthcare workers in both public and private sectors
Italy: Italian PM Mario Draghi signed a decree in April allowing health care workers’ employers to suspend them without pay or move them to a position that doesn’t include contact with the public until the end of 2021 if they refuse to get mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.
About 2,500 medical workers in Italy are suing regional health care authorities to challenge the government requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to remain in their positions, a lawyer acting for them told CNN on July 6.
Germany: Germany, on the other hand, is not planning to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday during a news conference.
"We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said during a news conference, adding that "there will be no compulsory vaccination."
Merkel went on to say that she believes many more people still want to get vaccinated and that it's up to the authorities now to make both information and vaccines more accessible.
As of Tuesday, more than half of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Tuesday
"To keep safe from variants and avoid a new wave of infections, it’s important to get vaccinated. Enough doses have been delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU. Let’s do it," von der Leyen said.
On June 23, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warned that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is on track to make up 90% of new cases of Covid-19 in the European Union by the end of August.