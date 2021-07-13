Mitt Romney calls CPAC crowd cheering US missing vaccine goal "grossly unfortunate"

Dr. Michelle Fiscus speaks with CNN on Tuesday. (CNN)

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the Tennessee vaccine official who was fired Monday after an argument about vaccinating children against Covid-19, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Tuesday that her real concern is that the Tennessee Department of Health leadership has told its workers it can no longer do vaccine outreach of any kind.

“This is a job that I absolutely love. It’s work that I love, the people that I work with, the on-the-ground people in the Tennessee Department of Health are amazing and they have worked themselves to exhaustion to try to help people in Tennessee,” said Fiscus, who has said she is one of 25 state and territorial immunization program directors to leave their positions during the pandemic. “But our leadership has been toxic to work under and morale within the department is poor. There are state workers all over the state who fear for their jobs because they want to do the right thing and the administration is much more interested in politics.”

“What really concerns me,” Fiscus continued, “is that in order to appease the legislators that were upset about this memo, our leadership of the Department of Health has instructed the Department of Health to no longer do outreach around immunizations for children of any kind.”

This includes outreach around infant immunizations, flu vaccine outreach in schools, back-to-school immunizations, HPV vaccination and not being allowed to message National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Fiscus said.

“That is the travesty, that is where the people of Tennessee have been sold out for politics, and that is frankly why I am here,” she said. “Because of my 24 colleagues who have also endured this and other issues along the course of dealing with this pandemic. And someone needs to speak out about it and so I guess that will be me.”

CNN has reached out to the Tennessee health department for comment. The department previously said it could not comment on personnel matters.

Asked what this would mean, Fiscus said that there are already school districts that are below standard immunization rates and counties in the state that are “prime sites” for outbreaks of highly infectious diseases such as measles.

“We’ve been told that we can’t even go remind those parents that they need to bring their children in to get vaccinated. So if folks think that Covid-19 is highly transmissible, measles outbreaks are nine times more transmissible than Covid-19. And this is what we’re trying to prevent. We’re trying to prevent diseases that can be prevented. And, you know, at this point, there is no reason for anyone to die from Covid-19 or any other vaccine preventable disease,” she said.