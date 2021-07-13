US
Latest on Covid-19 pandemic

Latest on voting rights in the US

Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:45 p.m. ET, July 13, 2021
9 min ago

Missouri hospital reports higher number of Covid-19 patients than during December surge  

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader/USA Today Network
Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader/USA Today Network

Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, opened its sixth Covid-19 unit to help care for patients over the weekend, according to spokesperson Sonya Kullman. 

On Sunday, the Missouri hospital reported 137 patients with Covid-19.

“For context, the high in the last surge was 113 on Dec. 28, 2020,” Kullman said in an email to CNN.

1 hr 17 min ago

Nearly 80% of people in Japan say Olympics should not go ahead, poll shows

From CNN's Richard Greene

Nearly eight out of 10 (78%) people in Japan say the Olympics should not go ahead as scheduled, putting the host nation near the bottom of a list of 28 countries polled about their enthusiasm for the rescheduled 2020 Games. 

Only South Korea came behind Japan on the question, with 14% of respondents in South Korea saying the Games should go ahead, and 86% saying they should not. 

Those are among the key findings of an Ipsos Mori survey released Tuesday.

More than half of people (57%) across the 28 countries say the event should not go ahead, while over four out of 10 (43%) say it should. 

Majorities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Poland, Italy, India and the United States said the Summer Games should go ahead even if the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. 

Majorities in the other 21 countries in the survey, including China, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Canada said they should not. 

Ipsos interviewed 19,510 adults online between May 21 and June 4, 2021 for the survey. 

10 min ago

Mitt Romney calls CPAC crowd cheering US missing vaccine goal "grossly unfortunate"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Sen. Mitt Romney speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on April 27, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Mitt Romney speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on April 27, in Washington, DC. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Pool/Getty Images)

Sen. Mitt Romney, Republican from Utah, responded to the audience at Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend cheering about the country falling short of the Covid-19 vaccine goal, calling it “grossly unfortunate.”

He said there’s a “huge human cost to have made vaccinations political.”

“After all President Trump and his supporters take credit for developing the vaccine,” added Romney. “Why the heck won’t they take advantage of the vaccine that they received plaudits for having developed it?”

Asked about Majority Whip Dick Durbin’s criticism of Fox News hosts for their anti-vaccine messages and whether he’s concerned about it as well, Romney said: “Politicizing vaccinations is moronic”

1 hr 17 min ago

CDC vaccine advisory committee to meet about Covid-19 vaccine safety on July 22

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on July 22, according to the CDC’s website. 

The meeting will cover “the latest information on vaccine safety, including GBS, and updated clinical considerations for Covid-19 vaccines,” CDC told CNN in an email.

The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying there may be an increased risk of a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, among people who have been recently vaccinated.

1 hr 23 min ago

Pentagon says about 70% of the US military has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman

About 70% of the US military has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during an off-camera briefing with reporters. 

“That’s encouraging, but there’s more work to be done,” Kirby added. “We continue to be in the mode of encouraging troops to get vaccinated to the maximum degree.”

Kirby said the Defense Department is “watching the Delta variant closely,” but there have been no policy changes at the Department as a result of the variant’s spread so far.

 

1 hr 59 min ago

Schools must encourage vaccinations and mask-wearing, physician says

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

At least seven states are restricting public schools from requiring vaccination or proof of vaccination for students, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah.

The decision to block schools from requiring the coronavirus vaccine is "flat out disheartening," according to Dr. Chris T. Pernell, a public health physician and fellow at the American College of Preventative Medicine.

"We need to be practicing sound and rational public health recommendations and guidelines. To flat out prohibit Covid-19 vaccination is not in anyone's best interest," Pernell told CNN. "When states make that move, they get in the way of good and effective public health."

In addition to coronavirus vaccines, many states are debating the necessity for masks in schools. However, Pernell said masks should be worn in schools, calling the coronavirus epidemic "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"I'm masked every day when I go inside of that hospital. If you're in a long-term care facility, you will be masked. If you're on mass transit, you will be masked. If you're at a jail or a prison, you will be masked," Pernell said. "So for me, I don't think we should create a different or another set of circumstances for schools where you have high traffic areas, where you cannot verify and confirm vaccination."

Pernell told CNN the Delta variant is a concern due to high transmission rates and an increase in hospitalizations. Thus, masks and vaccines can prevent the variant from spreading in schools.

Without vaccinations, Pernell said vaccinated populations would not be "resuming some semblance of normality."

"This is why our message needs to remain clear. We are not out of the woods. Vigilance needs to still be our main and primary goal," Pernell said.

2 hr 15 min ago

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is White House-bound to promote vaccinations

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Olivia Rodrigo gives an interview in New York, in 2019.
Olivia Rodrigo gives an interview in New York, in 2019. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Pop star and actress Olivia Rodrigo, singer of hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” is heading to the White House Wednesday to do her part to increase vaccination outreach to young people.

Rodrigo, 18, will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House official said. 

She will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” the official said, which comes as the administration continues to make a push to get more Americans vaccinated amid rising cases and slowing vaccinations.

The videos, per the White House official, will be featured on Rodrigo’s channels and the White House social pages. Rodrigo has more than 28 million followers across her channels, the official noted.

2 hr 38 min ago

How 7 US states are blocking Covid-19 vaccine requirements in public schools

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus and Jacqueline Howard

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a young girl in Miami, Florida, on May 18.
A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a young girl in Miami, Florida, on May 18. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

At least seven states are restricting public schools from requiring Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of vaccination for students ranging from pre-K to university, according to a CNN analysis.

These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah. However, some states still expect students to receive other recommended childhood vaccinations, such as those against measles, whooping cough, polio and chickenpox.

Here's a breakdown of each state's approach:

  • Alabama: Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Senate Bill 267, which requires students to show proof of vaccination for vaccines that were "already required by the institution as of January 1, 2021." Therefore, students will not need proof of the coronavirus vaccine.
  • Arkansas: The state's Act 977 states that a coronavirus vaccine will not be "a condition of education."
  • Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in May prohibiting schools from requiring students to provide proof of vaccination, often called a "vaccine passport." DeSantis argued that "vaccine passports" would create "two classes of citizens," his office told CNN.
  • Indiana: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed the House Enrolled Act 1405 in April, which states the state may "not issue or require an immunization passport" — which means documentation of someone's vaccination status would be based on an honor system. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told CNN the law "OKs a requirement. What it prohibits is proof."
  • Montana: Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a law in May which states it is "an unlawful discriminatory practice" to deny education to students based on vaccination status.
  • Oklahoma: Signed into law in June, Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring vaccination as a condition of admittance or attendance.
  • Utah: Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed House Bill 308 in March, which prohibits "a governmental entity from requiring that an individual receive a vaccine for COVID-19." Public school districts and public colleges are included.

Read more about the laws prohibiting vaccines in schools here.

2 hr 46 min ago

In France, a record number of citizens make vaccine appointments after Macron address 

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne & Sarah Dean

People fill out paperwork to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France, on July 7.
People fill out paperwork to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France, on July 7. (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Nearly 1.3 million French people have made an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine shot since President Emmanuel Macron’s address to the nation last night, France’s main medical appointment site, Doctolib, tweeted Tuesday.

The vaccine booking website initially crashed after Macron called on citizens to sign up for their Covid-19 shots and announced either proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test result in the past 48 hours or proof of a recent recovery from the virus would be needed to enter restaurants, malls and bars and for travel on long train journeys and planes starting in August.

Macron also announced that vaccination would be mandatory for health workers starting Sept. 15 and hinted at the possibility of making the shot mandatory for everyone if the epidemic worsens.

Around 926,000 French citizens made appointments for their first dose on Monday, in a record sign-up, Doctolib, tweeted on Tuesday morning. In a further update, the site said around another 350,000 French people made their vaccination appointments since midnight on Doctolib, meaning nearly 1.3 million French people in total made an appointment since Macron’s address Monday night.

The website also said a record of 20,000 bookings were made every minute.

Doctolib’s CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau said the 1.3 million bookings were a “record mobilization”. 

“Hundreds of thousands of you have booked a vaccination appointment tonight! Good thing, we have vaccines, centers open everywhere, and tens of thousands of caregivers, firefighters, community agents who are waiting for you,” France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted on Monday night.