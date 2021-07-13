Missouri hospital reports higher number of Covid-19 patients than during December surge  

Nearly eight out of 10 (78%) people in Japan say the Olympics should not go ahead as scheduled, putting the host nation near the bottom of a list of 28 countries polled about their enthusiasm for the rescheduled 2020 Games.

Only South Korea came behind Japan on the question, with 14% of respondents in South Korea saying the Games should go ahead, and 86% saying they should not.

Those are among the key findings of an Ipsos Mori survey released Tuesday.

More than half of people (57%) across the 28 countries say the event should not go ahead, while over four out of 10 (43%) say it should.

Majorities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Poland, Italy, India and the United States said the Summer Games should go ahead even if the Covid-19 pandemic is not over.

Majorities in the other 21 countries in the survey, including China, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Canada said they should not.

Ipsos interviewed 19,510 adults online between May 21 and June 4, 2021 for the survey.