Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is White House-bound to promote vaccinations
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Pop star and actress Olivia Rodrigo, singer of hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” is heading to the White House Wednesday to do her part to increase vaccination outreach to young people.
Rodrigo, 18, will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House official said.
She will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” the official said, which comes as the administration continues to make a push to get more Americans vaccinated amid rising cases and slowing vaccinations.
The videos, per the White House official, will be featured on Rodrigo’s channels and the White House social pages. Rodrigo has more than 28 million followers across her channels, the official noted.
1 hr 33 min ago
How 7 US states are blocking Covid-19 vaccine requirements in public schools
These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah. However, some states still expect students to receive other recommended childhood vaccinations, such as those against measles, whooping cough, polio and chickenpox.
Here's a breakdown of each state's approach:
Alabama: Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Senate Bill 267, which requires students to show proof of vaccination for vaccines that were "already required by the institution as of January 1, 2021." Therefore, students will not need proof of the coronavirus vaccine.
Arkansas: The state'sAct 977 states that a coronavirus vaccine will not be "a condition of education."
Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in May prohibiting schools from requiring students to provide proof of vaccination, often called a "vaccine passport." DeSantis argued that "vaccine passports" would create "two classes of citizens," his office told CNN.
Indiana: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed the House Enrolled Act 1405 in April, which states the state may "not issue or require an immunization passport" — which means documentation of someone's vaccination status would be based on an honor system. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told CNN the law "OKs a requirement. What it prohibits is proof."
Montana: Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a law in May which states it is "an unlawful discriminatory practice" to deny education to students based on vaccination status.
Oklahoma: Signed into law in June,Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring vaccination as a condition of admittance or attendance.
Utah: Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed House Bill 308 in March, which prohibits "a governmental entity from requiring that an individual receive a vaccine for COVID-19." Public school districts and public colleges are included.
1 hr 41 min ago
In France, a record number of citizens make vaccine appointments after Macron address
From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne & Sarah Dean
Nearly 1.3 million French people have made an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine shot since President Emmanuel Macron’s address to the nation last night, France’s main medical appointment site, Doctolib, tweeted Tuesday.
The vaccine booking website initially crashed after Macron called on citizens to sign up for their Covid-19 shots and announced either proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test result in the past 48 hours or proof of a recent recovery from the virus would be needed to enter restaurants, malls and bars and for travel on long train journeys and planes starting in August.
Macron also announced that vaccination would be mandatory for health workers starting Sept. 15 and hinted at the possibility of making the shot mandatory for everyone if the epidemic worsens.
Around 926,000 French citizens made appointments for their first dose on Monday, in a record sign-up, Doctolib, tweeted on Tuesday morning. In a further update, the site said around another 350,000 French people made their vaccination appointments since midnight on Doctolib, meaning nearly 1.3 million French people in total made an appointment since Macron’s address Monday night.
The website also said a record of 20,000 bookings were made every minute.
Doctolib’s CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau said the 1.3 million bookings were a “record mobilization”.
“Hundreds of thousands of you have booked a vaccination appointment tonight! Good thing, we have vaccines, centers open everywhere, and tens of thousands of caregivers, firefighters, community agents who are waiting for you,” France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted on Monday night.
2 hr 14 min ago
Tennessee health department leadership not allowing outreach for childhood vaccines, fired official says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the Tennessee vaccine official who was fired Monday after an argument about vaccinating children against Covid-19, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Tuesday that her real concern is that the Tennessee Department of Health leadership has told its workers it can no longer do vaccine outreach of any kind.
“This is a job that I absolutely love. It’s work that I love, the people that I work with, the on-the-ground people in the Tennessee Department of Health are amazing and they have worked themselves to exhaustion to try to help people in Tennessee,” said Fiscus, who has said she is one of 25 state and territorial immunization program directors to leave their positions during the pandemic. “But our leadership has been toxic to work under and morale within the department is poor. There are state workers all over the state who fear for their jobs because they want to do the right thing and the administration is much more interested in politics.”
“What really concerns me,” Fiscus continued, “is that in order to appease the legislators that were upset about this memo, our leadership of the Department of Health has instructed the Department of Health to no longer do outreach around immunizations for children of any kind.”
This includes outreach around infant immunizations, flu vaccine outreach in schools, back-to-school immunizations, HPV vaccination and not being allowed to message National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Fiscus said.
“That is the travesty, that is where the people of Tennessee have been sold out for politics, and that is frankly why I am here,” she said. “Because of my 24 colleagues who have also endured this and other issues along the course of dealing with this pandemic. And someone needs to speak out about it and so I guess that will be me.”
CNN has reached out to the Tennessee health department for comment. The department previously said it could not comment on personnel matters.
Asked what this would mean, Fiscus said that there are already school districts that are below standard immunization rates and counties in the state that are “prime sites” for outbreaks of highly infectious diseases such as measles.
“We’ve been told that we can’t even go remind those parents that they need to bring their children in to get vaccinated. So if folks think that Covid-19 is highly transmissible, measles outbreaks are nine times more transmissible than Covid-19. And this is what we’re trying to prevent. We’re trying to prevent diseases that can be prevented. And, you know, at this point, there is no reason for anyone to die from Covid-19 or any other vaccine preventable disease,” she said.
3 hr 28 min ago
Some European states impose vaccine mandates for healthcare workers as Covid-19 cases rise
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
As Covid-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant, Europe is racing to vaccinate its citizens and some EU member states are debating whether to make vaccinations compulsory.
France: French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that healthcare workers, workers in care homes and people working in contact with fragile people will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 15.
Macron also suggested that his country might have to look at making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all if the epidemiological situation deteriorates.
Greece: Greece has also ordered mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers and announced restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as Covid infections rise, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Monday.
Starting immediately, vaccinations for nursing home staff in Greece will be mandatory and those who refuse will be suspended from work from August 16th onwards. From Sep. 1, compulsory vaccination will also apply to healthcare workers in both public and private sectors
Italy: Italian PM Mario Draghi signed a decree in April allowing health care workers’ employers to suspend them without pay or move them to a position that doesn’t include contact with the public until the end of 2021 if they refuse to get mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.
About 2,500 medical workers in Italy are suing regional health care authorities to challenge the government requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to remain in their positions, a lawyer acting for them told CNN on July 6.
Germany: Germany, on the other hand, is not planning to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday during a news conference.
"We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said during a news conference, adding that "there will be no compulsory vaccination."
Merkel went on to say that she believes many more people still want to get vaccinated and that it's up to the authorities now to make both information and vaccines more accessible.
As of Tuesday, more than half of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Tuesday
"To keep safe from variants and avoid a new wave of infections, it’s important to get vaccinated. Enough doses have been delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU. Let’s do it," von der Leyen said.
On June 23, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warned that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is on track to make up 90% of new cases of Covid-19 in the European Union by the end of August.
4 hr 1 min ago
The FDA updated the label on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. Here's why.
From CNN's Amanda Sealy, John Bonifield and Maggie Fox
The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine Monday to warn of the possible increased risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome.
While the FDA said it had not established the vaccine could cause the syndrome, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.
"Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination," it said in a statement sent to CNN.
"Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination," the updated label reads
"Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines," the label adds.
The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the US government's Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, out of 12.8 million Janssen vaccines given.
"Guillain Barré syndrome (a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis) has occurred in some people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine," the FDA says in the label update for patients and caregivers.
"In most of these people, symptoms began within 42 days following receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low," it adds.
People should seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, after receiving a vaccine, the FDA said.
Other telltale symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing; double vision; and bowel or bladder control problems.
The FDA said 95 of the 100 reports of GBS involved people who needed hospitalization, and one person died.
"Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS. Most people fully recover from the disorder," the agency added.
"GBS has also been observed at an increased rate associated with certain vaccines, including certain seasonal influenza vaccines and a vaccine to prevent shingles.
Johnson & Johnson confirmed it was talking to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA about the issue.
"We have been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," the company said in a brief statement.
"The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," it added.
Even if the vaccine does raise the risk of the syndrome, it's still better to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the CDC stressed.
So did Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"You're always going to find some adverse event associated with vaccination," Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo.
"When you vaccinate tens of millions of people, you will always find a rare event. You've got make a decision – does the benefit outweigh the unusual risk of an adverse event? Thus far with the vaccines, it's always been decided that the benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risk of an adverse event."
US Surgeon General: Everyone with Covid-19 symptoms should be tested — even if they've been vaccinated
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Tuesday that decisions around recommendations about coronavirus exposure testing are data driven – but that anyone who experiences Covid-19 symptoms should be tested, regardless of vaccination status.
“This too is a data-driven decision,” said Murthy when asked if he thought there would be a recommendation that vaccinated people who have had exposure to Covid-19 should be tested, in light of the Delta variant. “It depends on what we see in terms of breakthrough.”
The data that has been assessed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far has led to the conclusion that fully vaccinated people have a low likelihood of being infected, which is why it made the recommendation that exposure testing and quarantine is not required for the fully vaccinated.
“Again, we are constantly following the data and if there is a case where we start to see more breakthrough infections, you know, in individuals who have been fully vaccinated either based on the amount of time that has gone on by or based on other circumstances, that we’ll change the recommendations accordingly,” he said, adding that at this point the CDC is keeping its recommendations as is, meaning fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested if they are exposed but have no symptoms.
“One clarification I should make here for everyone out there is that the CDC’s guidance does very clearly say that if you have symptoms, regardless of your vaccination status, that you should get tested,” said Murthy, adding that Covid-19 symptoms often mimic the symptoms of a cold or the flu initially.
“The reason I want to emphasize this, Brianna, is we have seen that many people are actually not getting tested around the country, even though they have symptoms, many people are thinking, ‘Oh Covid’s over, why do I really need to get tested?’ and this is particularly happening in areas, unfortunately, where the vaccination rates are low, which is exactly where we want to be testing more,” he said. “So, I just want to encourage and remind people, if you have symptoms, please, please get tested, regardless of your vaccination status.”
3 hr 52 min ago
Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics despite ban on spectators at some venues
From CNN's Betsy Klein
After questions as to whether it would happen, the Office of the First Lady announced Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Tokyo later this month for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games.
Last week, it was announced that spectators would be banned from some venues, with the White House saying it was still “assessing the feasibility” of her attendance.
But Biden is now set to travel.
“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come,” her office said in a statement.
3 hr 32 min ago
Americans face a choice: Get vaccinated or mask and social distance, medical expert warns
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing in communities with low vaccination rates, an expert says Americans face a choice: get vaccinated or continue dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
"We can't have it both ways; we can't be both unmasked and non-socially distant and unvaccinated. That won't work," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said Monday.
The United States is now averaging about 23,346 new cases a day over the past seven days, a 97% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
About a third of the nation's cases came out of five states — Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada — Reiner said. All of which have fewer than 48% of their total population vaccinated, according to CDC data
Of all the deaths from the virus in June, more than 99% were among unvaccinated people, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.
"We have to pick sides and the side is we need to be vaccinated," Reiner said. "We have the tools to put this down – we can put it down this summer – but the way to do that is vaccination."
To get more Americans vaccinated, officials will need to address the reasons behind some of the population's hesitancy.
For some, it is that the vaccines have not been fully approved, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN is only a matter of time.
"The idea that it hasn't been approved yet is a technicality of the way the FDA does business," Fauci said.
And for some, political divide has inhibited vaccinations, but Reiner emphasized that with more than 600,000 Americans dead, it is the virus that should be seen as the enemy, not vaccines.
In Arkansas, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US at 35% according to CDC data, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he, as a Black man, was skeptical of getting a vaccine, but now wants to lead the way to ensure all residents get the shot.
"It's serious and we should not have to allow someone to die for us to really believe the research and science. What we continue to do is go by data driven policies and research and all that we do in our administration, and this is just another way to continue to do that because, again, this saves lives," said Scott.