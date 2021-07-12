US
Covid-19 cases rise in US hotspots

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:23 p.m. ET, July 12, 2021
4 min ago

J&J confirms it's talking to FDA about risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome with its Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia on March 26.
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia on March 26. Matt Rourke/AP

Vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson confirmed Monday it’s talking to the US Food and Drug Administration about an increase risk of a rare neurological complication among people who received its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said in a brief statement.

“The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree,” it added.

“Any adverse event report about individuals receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, as well as our own assessment of the report, is shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other appropriate health authorities. We strongly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure they can be quickly identified and effectively treated.”

Earlier Monday, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson told CNN the agency and the FDA were looking at reports of more cases than expected of Guillain-Barre among people who got the shot.

9 min ago

Covid-19 case rates last week were about 3 times higher in states where less than 50% are vaccinated

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Over the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents have reported an average Covid-19 case rate that is about a third of that in states that have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents reported an average of 2.8 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people each day last week, compared to an average of about 7.8 cases per 100,000 people each day in states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents. 

In the United States overall, the average daily case rate was about 5.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, up 47% from the week before, according to JHU data. And 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. 

Only four states had more than a 10% decline in Covid-19 cases compared to last week. Among them were Maine and Rhode Island – both of which have fully vaccinated about 60% of their residents.

Vermont leads the nation with about 66% of its population fully vaccinated, and while case rates in the state have increased compared to last week, the state still had the lowest case rate in the country last week, with an average of less than 1 new case per 100,000 people each day. 

Meanwhile, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas are the only states to have fully vaccinated less than 35% of their residents. Average daily case rates in each of these states were among the 10 worst in the county last week, each of which increased at least 39% compared to last week. 

35 min ago

Teenagers should be able to get Covid-19 vaccines without parental permission, health policy experts say

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Teenagers should be able to get coronavirus vaccines without their parents’ permission – especially if physicians back the decision, a team of health policy specialists argued Monday.

They said older teens, especially, may understand the benefits of vaccination at least as well – and sometimes better than – as their parents do and argued that vaccinating children protects both the children and the population at large.

“Children and adolescents have the capacity to understand and reason about low-risk and high-benefit health care interventions. State laws should therefore authorize minors to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental permission,” Larissa Morgan of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Jason Schwartz of Yale University and Dominic Sist of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania wrote in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

“In the context of vaccination, some older minors may possess a more accurate understanding of the risks and benefits of a vaccine than their hesitant guardians,” they wrote.

While coronavirus has not been hitting children and teens especially hard, more than 300 US children have died in the pandemic, the experts argued. Plus, they can be a reservoir for continued spread.

“Approximately one-third of confirmed COVID-19 cases in minors have been asymptomatic, creating an opportunity for minors to spread the virus unknowingly,” they wrote, adding, “The reduction of asymptomatic transmission is essential to slowing the spread of the virus, and growing evidence suggests that vaccination provides substantial public health benefits by decreasing transmission in addition to its direct, individual benefits.”

They suggested that healthy children under the age of 12 should still only be vaccinated with the permission of parents or guardians. “Children older than 9 years with underlying medical conditions for whom the vaccine could offer increased benefits, however, would be exempt from this general prohibition and, after an affirmative evaluation of their competency, may consent,” they wrote.

“Minors aged 12 to 14 years could consent to vaccination without parental approval with support and facilitation from their clinicians and other trusted adult figures. In such cases, clinicians should notify minors’ parents of their immunization unless notification might pose a risk to the minor,” they added.

“In such cases, weighing the risk of parental retribution or the loss of the therapeutic relationship against the risk of minors contracting the virus would require a careful case-by-case determination.”

Teens over the age of 15 should be able to give consent for vaccination with no approval needed, they said.

Few states currently authorize vaccination without parental consent, they noted. “In four states, minors can consent to immunizations for sexually transmitted infections, such as human papillomavirus and hepatitis B, without parental permission. In five states, minors are allowed to consent to any medical intervention, including vaccines.”

42 min ago

New Jersey has fully vaccinated more than 5 million residents, governor says

From CNN’s Lila Watts

A member of the National Guard checks on people after they received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County vaccination megasite in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 8.
A member of the National Guard checks on people after they received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County vaccination megasite in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 8. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that to date, more than 5 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking at a coronavirus press briefing on Monday afternoon, Murphy urged residents to continue getting vaccinated to protect themselves against the Delta variant.

“There are multiple of those populations of people who are listening to myths, listening to garbage,” Murphy said, addressing reluctant New Jersey residents. “They need to be called out. This thing works, and it’s safe, and they’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Murphy, accompanied by New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges, also announced $30 million in federal support for the state’s institutions of higher education to help recover from the virus’ impact and aid the students most affected.

“We know that Covid-19 has exacerbated preexisting racial equity gaps,” said Bridges. “We owe it to students most negatively impacted – in particular, low income, minority, and underserved students … to ensure all students are supported.”

The money will go toward implementing best practices to increase college completion as well as address student food insecurity at 30 colleges across the state.

1 hr 8 min ago

Vermont leads US with two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC data shows

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Vermont currently leads the nation with two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated (66.5%), according to the latest data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, 20 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.

About 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated (159,499,224 people).

1 hr 25 min ago

US health officials say they are investigating risk of rare nerve complication after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

From CNN’s John Bonifield and Maggie Fox

A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado.
A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Federal health officials are investigating the possibility that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine might slightly raise the risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a spokesperson from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

But even if the vaccine does raise the risk, it’s still better to get vaccinated, the CDC stressed.

“CDC and FDA are monitoring reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine,” the spokesperson said.

“GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness or in the most severe cases paralysis. Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS; it is typically triggered by a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Most people fully recover from GBS."

“Reports of GBS after receipt of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are rare, but do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following this vaccine. Around 100 preliminary reports of GBS have been detected in VAERS after 12.8 million doses of J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine administered. These cases have largely been reported about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in males, many aged 50 years and older.”

The same pattern is not seen with the other two vaccines authorized in the United States, made by Moderna and Pfizer. The spokesperson said the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.

“In the United States, nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are now occurring in unvaccinated people. The risk of severe adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare. Everyone age 12 years and older is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement added.

The CDC and FDA briefly paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year because of a risk of a rare type of blood clotting complication, but they lifted the pause in April after determining the risk was low and the condition was treatable. The vaccine’s label was updated to warn about the risk.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to announce a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus that links it to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

CNN has reached out to Johnson & Johnson and the FDA for comment.

1 hr 41 min ago

France will make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers

From CNN’s Barbara Wojazer

A nurse prepares a shot of BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine on June 29 at Republique square in Paris.
A nurse prepares a shot of BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine on June 29 at Republique square in Paris. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

France will introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday evening in a televised address. 

The measure was announced in a bid to speed up the country’s vaccination campaign as the Delta variant takes hold in France.

“As I am speaking to you, our country is facing a resumption of the epidemic, which is impacting all our territories,” Macron said, partly because of “the appearance of the so-called Delta variant.”

But “we have a key asset, which changes everything compared to the previous waves: the vaccine,” Macron explained.

Healthcare workers, workers in care homes and people working in contact with fragile people will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 15, Macron announced. 

“We must aim to vaccinate all French people, because it is the only way to resume normal life,” Macron said.

Macron also encouraged the wider French population to get vaccinated, arguing that “we are a great nation, a nation of science, of the Enlightenments, of Pasteur, so, when science offers us the means to protect ourselves, we must use them, and have trust in reason and progress.” 

Macron said that the question of mandatory vaccination for the whole population may need to be considered but said he “chose trust, and solemnly calls on all unvaccinated citizen to go get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Some more context: Overall, more than 35 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine (53.1% of total population) and at least 27,385,182 are fully vaccinated (40.6% of the total population), according to numbers published by the national health agency on Sunday.

 

1 hr 52 min ago

Pfizer will hold virtual briefing with federal health officials this evening

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins 

The briefing between Pfizer and federal health officials is scheduled to take place virtually at 5 p.m. ET, per two officials familiar with the schedule. 

CNN reported earlier that Pfizer will virtually brief US government officials Monday evening regarding the potential need for booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine. The meeting is seen as a courtesy, and federal guidance on boosters is not expected to change immediately following the meeting, a senior health official said.

Last week, Pfizer/BioNTech said they are seeing waning immunity among people who received their vaccine, and reiterated their expectations that people might need boosters in six months to a year. The company also said it would seek emergency use authorization for a booster from the US Food and Drug Administration in August. Hours after that announcement, two federal agencies issued a rare joint statement saying that Americans do not yet need booster shots.

2 hr ago

WHO leaders ask wealthy countries to hold off on possible boosters until more are vaccinated globally

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

World Health Organization leaders asked wealthy countries on Monday to hold off on giving booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to their residents before people in other countries can even get their first doses.

“Some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing.

“Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritizing the supply of vaccines as boosters to countries whose populations have relatively high coverage, we need them to go all-out to channel supply to COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition task team, and low and middle income countries, which have very low vaccine coverage," he said.

Tedros said vaccine access isn’t always a question of ability to pay, and many under-vaccinated countries are willing to pay for doses as long as they can get them. 

“When we say share, it's not like giving it for free. I can bring you a long list of countries that are saying ‘We have money. Where can we buy the vaccines? Just give us the vaccines. We can pay for it,’” Tedros said.

“It's becoming a two-tier system,” Tedros added. “That is dangerous. You have seen it, and everybody's seeing it now — high income countries are starting to say, ‘We have managed to control it. It's not our problem.’”

 Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director with the WHO Health Emergencies Program, agreed.

“We need to decide what our priority is, and what part of ‘this is a global crisis,’ are we not getting? This is still a global crisis,” Ryan told the briefing. “If we move on to other matters,” he said, “I think we will look back in anger, and we will look back and shame,” he added.

“There's some people who want to have their cake and eat it, then they make some more cake, and they want to eat that as well.” 

WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said data do not yet support the use of booster vaccines or vaccine mixing, and that decisions about boosters should be led by research.

“It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who should be taking a second or a third or fourth dose,” she said. 

More on the possible boosters: Last week, Pfizer/BioNTech said they are seeing waning immunity among people who received their vaccine and said they are picking up efforts to develop a booster dose that will protect people from variants. But in an unusual move, two top federal agencies — the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — said Americans don't need boosters yet and said it was not up to companies alone to decide when they might be needed.

Pfizer will virtually brief US government officials today about the potential need for booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine.