J&J confirms it's talking to FDA about risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome with its Covid-19 vaccine

Over the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents have reported an average Covid-19 case rate that is about a third of that in states that have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents reported an average of 2.8 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people each day last week, compared to an average of about 7.8 cases per 100,000 people each day in states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents.

In the United States overall, the average daily case rate was about 5.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, up 47% from the week before, according to JHU data. And 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Only four states had more than a 10% decline in Covid-19 cases compared to last week. Among them were Maine and Rhode Island – both of which have fully vaccinated about 60% of their residents.

Vermont leads the nation with about 66% of its population fully vaccinated, and while case rates in the state have increased compared to last week, the state still had the lowest case rate in the country last week, with an average of less than 1 new case per 100,000 people each day.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas are the only states to have fully vaccinated less than 35% of their residents. Average daily case rates in each of these states were among the 10 worst in the county last week, each of which increased at least 39% compared to last week.