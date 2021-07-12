More than 99% of the US's Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, says Fauci 

More than 99% of US Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week.

“If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated,” Fauci told NBC’s Meet the Press in a prerecorded interview. “About 0.8% are vaccinated.”

“It's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” added Fauci, who is Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci noted that no vaccine provides perfect protection for everyone.

“Obviously there are going to be some people, because of the variability among people and their response to vaccine, that you'll see some who are vaccinated and still get into trouble and get hospitalized and die,” he noted. “But the overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated.”

Individual states are reporting similar data: On Friday, Virginia's health department announced at least 99% of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among people who were not fully vaccinated. And on Thursday, North Carolina said 99% of all new cases since May are among people that are not fully vaccinated.