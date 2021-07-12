US
July 12 coronavirus news

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:56 PM ET, Mon July 12, 2021
2 hr 12 min ago

FDA updates label of J&J Covid-19 vaccine to warn of potential Guillain-Barre syndrome

From CNN's Amanda Sealy and Maggie Fox

The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying there may be an increased risk of a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome among people who have been recently vaccinated.

The FDA said it was not yet clear if the vaccine causes the condition, but noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing syndrome. 

“Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination,” it said in a statement sent to CNN.

“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination,” the updated label reads.

“Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been 100 preliminary reports following vaccination with the Janssen vaccine after approximately 12.5 million doses administered,” the FDA said in the statement.

“Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death. Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS. Most people fully recover from the disorder,” the agency added.

“GBS has also been observed at an increased rate associated with certain vaccines, including certain seasonal influenza vaccines and a vaccine to prevent shingles. Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.”

But it said the number of reports indicated there could be an increased risk of GBS with the Janssen vaccine.

“Additionally, the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers notes that vaccine recipients should seek medical attention right away if they develop any of the following symptoms after receiving the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine: weakness or tingling sensations, especially in the legs or arms, that’s worsening and spreading to other parts of the body; difficulty walking; difficulty with facial movements, including speaking, chewing or swallowing; double vision or inability to move eyes; or difficulty with bladder control or bowel function,” the FDA said.

 

2 hr 8 min ago

Israeli study shows Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine protects pregnant women

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A medic prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 6. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

A study done in Israel shows the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine protects pregnant women well from infection.

A head-to head comparison of about 7,500 pregnant women who had been vaccinated to 7,500 similar pregnant women who had not been vaccinated showed the vaccine reduced the risk of infection by about 78%, the team at Israel’s Maccabi Healthcare Services reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

While that’s lower efficacy than reported for the general population, the researchers said, the statistics might be skewed because pregnant women in general have been taking more care to avoid infection.

“The benefit from the vaccine may be somewhat attenuated among this population compared with the general public because pregnant women were generally advised to take extra precautions during the pandemic and to maintain particular adherence to social distancing guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Immunologic response may also be different among pregnant women compared with the general population,” they wrote.

But there are good reasons to vaccinate pregnant women, they said.

“During pregnancy, alterations in hormonal levels and immune system function may increase women's vulnerability to viral infections. Although SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women is mostly asymptomatic or mild, it may result in severe complications, including admission to the intensive care unit and mechanical ventilation, particularly during the third trimester,” they wrote.

“Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections in women also have been linked to a greater likelihood of preterm delivery and fetal intrapartum distress.”

2 hr 20 min ago

Harris issues urgent call for the unvaccinated to get their shots

From CNN's Jasmine Wright and Kevin Liptak

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, on July 12. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris hailed Detroit's resilience during the pandemic and made an urgent call for the still hesitant to get vaccinations.

In working to convince vaccine skeptics, Harris said it was important not to appear judgmental: "Let’s not do this in a way where we judge anybody, not looking down on anybody," she said.

Describing her own experience getting a second shot, she said, "I wasn't feeling so well the second day," but said it side-effects only lasted a few hours. 

"That’s part of it. A few hours. It could save your life," she said.

Harris ended by appealing to people's faith, saying, "I do believe the act of getting vaccinated is the very essence of what the Bible tells us when it says love thy neighbor."

She also marked the “incredible” progress the country has made in getting vaccinated but said now is the time to build on that progress and get more people both in Detroit and across the country vaccinated. Last week, the Biden administration officially missed their July Fourth goal to get 70% of Americans partially vaccinated. Harris’ event today served as just one of the administration's recent events looking to get more Americans to get shots in their arms.

“So, I'm here to say, thank you. Congratulations and we have more work to do,” she said.

Harris streamlined the initiatives Biden laid out last week to enable more Americans to get their vaccines, saying it boiled down to two parts: “bringing the facts” and more vaccines. Harris insisted that going door-to-door to provide information was necessary to reach people who were receiving bad information.

"Sadly there’s a lot of misinformation. Let’s know what it is and talk to our neighbors and say these are the facts," she said of the strategy. "Let's take it to the streets, take it to the people."

Harris called the Delta variant "no joke" and noted that most hospitalizations and deaths are currently among people who haven't been vaccinated.

It was a similar stance the speakers who came before Harris, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Delta variant loomed large, and both framed their remarks around the need for more people to get vaccinated to not contract the highly contagious strain.

"Virtually every person who is in the hospital, sick with Covid-19, is unvaccinated," Harris said. "The loss, the tragedy of that loss, literally every person who has died from Covid-19 that we recently seen was unvaccinated."
3 hr 34 min ago

J&J confirms it's talking to FDA about risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome with its Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia on March 26. Matt Rourke/AP

Vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson confirmed Monday it’s talking to the US Food and Drug Administration about an increase risk of a rare neurological complication among people who received its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said in a brief statement.

“The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree,” it added.

“Any adverse event report about individuals receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, as well as our own assessment of the report, is shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other appropriate health authorities. We strongly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure they can be quickly identified and effectively treated.”

Earlier Monday, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson told CNN the agency and the FDA were looking at reports of more cases than expected of Guillain-Barre among people who got the shot.

3 hr 39 min ago

Covid-19 case rates last week were about 3 times higher in states where less than 50% are vaccinated

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Over the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents have reported an average Covid-19 case rate that is about a third of that in states that have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents reported an average of 2.8 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people each day last week, compared to an average of about 7.8 cases per 100,000 people each day in states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents. 

In the United States overall, the average daily case rate was about 5.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, up 47% from the week before, according to JHU data. And 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. 

Only four states had more than a 10% decline in Covid-19 cases compared to last week. Among them were Maine and Rhode Island – both of which have fully vaccinated about 60% of their residents.

Vermont leads the nation with about 66% of its population fully vaccinated, and while case rates in the state have increased compared to last week, the state still had the lowest case rate in the country last week, with an average of less than 1 new case per 100,000 people each day. 

Meanwhile, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas are the only states to have fully vaccinated less than 35% of their residents. Average daily case rates in each of these states were among the 10 worst in the county last week, each of which increased at least 39% compared to last week. 

4 hr 5 min ago

Teenagers should be able to get Covid-19 vaccines without parental permission, health policy experts say

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Teenagers should be able to get coronavirus vaccines without their parents’ permission – especially if physicians back the decision, a team of health policy specialists argued Monday.

They said older teens, especially, may understand the benefits of vaccination at least as well – and sometimes better than – as their parents do and argued that vaccinating children protects both the children and the population at large.

“Children and adolescents have the capacity to understand and reason about low-risk and high-benefit health care interventions. State laws should therefore authorize minors to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental permission,” Larissa Morgan of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Jason Schwartz of Yale University and Dominic Sist of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania wrote in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

“In the context of vaccination, some older minors may possess a more accurate understanding of the risks and benefits of a vaccine than their hesitant guardians,” they wrote.

While coronavirus has not been hitting children and teens especially hard, more than 300 US children have died in the pandemic, the experts argued. Plus, they can be a reservoir for continued spread.

“Approximately one-third of confirmed COVID-19 cases in minors have been asymptomatic, creating an opportunity for minors to spread the virus unknowingly,” they wrote, adding, “The reduction of asymptomatic transmission is essential to slowing the spread of the virus, and growing evidence suggests that vaccination provides substantial public health benefits by decreasing transmission in addition to its direct, individual benefits.”

They suggested that healthy children under the age of 12 should still only be vaccinated with the permission of parents or guardians. “Children older than 9 years with underlying medical conditions for whom the vaccine could offer increased benefits, however, would be exempt from this general prohibition and, after an affirmative evaluation of their competency, may consent,” they wrote.

“Minors aged 12 to 14 years could consent to vaccination without parental approval with support and facilitation from their clinicians and other trusted adult figures. In such cases, clinicians should notify minors’ parents of their immunization unless notification might pose a risk to the minor,” they added.

“In such cases, weighing the risk of parental retribution or the loss of the therapeutic relationship against the risk of minors contracting the virus would require a careful case-by-case determination.”

Teens over the age of 15 should be able to give consent for vaccination with no approval needed, they said.

Few states currently authorize vaccination without parental consent, they noted. “In four states, minors can consent to immunizations for sexually transmitted infections, such as human papillomavirus and hepatitis B, without parental permission. In five states, minors are allowed to consent to any medical intervention, including vaccines.”

4 hr 12 min ago

New Jersey has fully vaccinated more than 5 million residents, governor says

From CNN’s Lila Watts

A member of the National Guard checks on people after they received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County vaccination megasite in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 8. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that to date, more than 5 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking at a coronavirus press briefing on Monday afternoon, Murphy urged residents to continue getting vaccinated to protect themselves against the Delta variant.

“There are multiple of those populations of people who are listening to myths, listening to garbage,” Murphy said, addressing reluctant New Jersey residents. “They need to be called out. This thing works, and it’s safe, and they’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Murphy, accompanied by New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges, also announced $30 million in federal support for the state’s institutions of higher education to help recover from the virus’ impact and aid the students most affected.

“We know that Covid-19 has exacerbated preexisting racial equity gaps,” said Bridges. “We owe it to students most negatively impacted – in particular, low income, minority, and underserved students … to ensure all students are supported.”

The money will go toward implementing best practices to increase college completion as well as address student food insecurity at 30 colleges across the state.

4 hr 38 min ago

Vermont leads US with two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC data shows

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Vermont currently leads the nation with two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated (66.5%), according to the latest data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, 20 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.

About 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated (159,499,224 people).

4 hr 55 min ago

US health officials say they are investigating risk of rare nerve complication after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

From CNN’s John Bonifield and Maggie Fox

A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Federal health officials are investigating the possibility that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine might slightly raise the risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a spokesperson from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

But even if the vaccine does raise the risk, it’s still better to get vaccinated, the CDC stressed.

“CDC and FDA are monitoring reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine,” the spokesperson said.

“GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness or in the most severe cases paralysis. Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS; it is typically triggered by a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Most people fully recover from GBS."

“Reports of GBS after receipt of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are rare, but do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following this vaccine. Around 100 preliminary reports of GBS have been detected in VAERS after 12.8 million doses of J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine administered. These cases have largely been reported about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in males, many aged 50 years and older.”

The same pattern is not seen with the other two vaccines authorized in the United States, made by Moderna and Pfizer. The spokesperson said the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.

“In the United States, nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are now occurring in unvaccinated people. The risk of severe adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare. Everyone age 12 years and older is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement added.

The CDC and FDA briefly paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year because of a risk of a rare type of blood clotting complication, but they lifted the pause in April after determining the risk was low and the condition was treatable. The vaccine’s label was updated to warn about the risk.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to announce a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus that links it to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

CNN has reached out to Johnson & Johnson and the FDA for comment.