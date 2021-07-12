No changes following briefing with Pfizer on booster shots

Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

"Nothing has changed" following Monday’s briefing between Pfizer and federal health officials, according to a person present for the virtual meeting.

It was largely seen as a courtesy after the two sides disagreed on when a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine might be needed, leading to rare pushback from the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated Americans don't need a booster right now.

Following the meeting, that guidance has not changed. They met for about an hour as Pfizer presented data.

Separately, a US Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN: "Health officials are routinely briefed by manufacturers and others on the latest data on COVID-19 vaccines, and today Pfizer offered to brief officials on their latest preliminary data. We appreciate the information they shared, and officials continue to engage in a science-based rigorous process to consider whether, when, or for whom a booster might be necessary."

"As CDC and FDA said last week, this process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data – which can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively. At this time, fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot. The vaccines available now offer a very high degree of protection. The administration is prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed, and any recommendation by CDC and FDA would come after their thorough review process."

The official added, "Officials will continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed."