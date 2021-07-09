Covid-19 outbreak linked to gymnastics facility infected 47 people, CDC says 

A Covid-19 outbreak at an Oklahoma gymnastics facility infected 47 people and exposed a total of 194 people over a two-week period in April and May, according to a report released Friday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Cases included 21 gymnasts, along with three staff members of the facility, and 21 household contacts who caught “secondary cases” of Covid-19 from the initial outbreak. Twenty-one of the 47 cases were available to sequence, and all 21 of them were identified as the more transmissible Delta variant.

The investigation found several potential risk factors at the facility that may have contributed to the outbreak. These include a failure to follow recommended quarantine and testing guidance, not recognizing symptomatic cases, inconsistent mask use, poor ventilation, using the same staff members to treat multiple groups of gymnasts, low vaccination rates, groups training at the same time, and inadequate cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Out of all 47 cases, four of them were in people who were fully vaccinated and were mildly symptomatic, while three were partially vaccinated. The remaining 40 were unvaccinated. Two unvaccinated adults were hospitalized, with one requiring intensive care.

Twenty-seven infected people, including one 5-year-old, weren’t eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine by the time the outbreak happened.

After athletes, staff, and family members were alerted of the outbreak at the facility, on-site testing and vaccination was offered, which led to nine people being vaccinated.