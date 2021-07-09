Of the more than 606,000 people in the US who have died of Covid-19, just 391 were children

Two studies released Thursday confirm that children are at very low risk of complications and death from coronavirus infections.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 391 children up to age 18 have died from Covid-19 in the US. More than 606,000 people total have died during the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

British researchers who looked at all deaths and hospital admission for children during the pandemic found the risk of severe disease and death among children and teens was very low.

Those most at risk, they said, were children who are at risk from any sort of respiratory disease such as influenza, and these are mostly children with underlying conditions such as neurological diseases.

“This is the first population base study of risk factors for severe disease following SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and young people in England,” Russell Viner, a professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, and colleagues wrote in a pre-print study posted online.

“We found extremely low numbers of children and young people required pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) or died as a result of SARS-CoV-2 in the first pandemic year,” they wrote in a second, separate pre-print. “Children and young people admitted due to COVID-19 disease were older and more likely to be non-white with pre-existing conditions, similar to patterns seen in adults,” they added.