Of the more than 606,000 people in the US who have died of Covid-19, just 391 were children

British researchers who looked at all deaths and hospital admission for children during the pandemic found the risk of severe disease and death among children and teens was very low.
Those most at risk, they said, were children who are at risk from any sort of respiratory disease such as influenza, and these are mostly children with underlying conditions such as neurological diseases.
“This is the first population base study of risk factors for severe disease following SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and young people in England,” Russell Viner, a professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, and colleagues wrote in a pre-print study posted online.
“We found extremely low numbers of children and young people required pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) or died as a result of SARS-CoV-2 in the first pandemic year,” they wrote in a second, separate pre-print. “Children and young people admitted due to COVID-19 disease were older and more likely to be non-white with pre-existing conditions, similar to patterns seen in adults,” they added.
4 min ago
Former US surgeon general says Delta variant is Covid-19's "new offense"
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams stressed his concern about the Delta variant this morning.
"The Delta variant is Covid’s new offense, and our defense is vaccinations, testing and masking and we’re not where we want to be on any of those measures," he said.
Adams, speaking on CNN's “New Day," said he is most worried about under-vaccinated pockets of the country and the fact that the FDA hasn’t given an update on full approval of the vaccines — which is causing hesitancy in people and causing institutions to delay decisions on vaccine mandates
He applauded the Biden administration’s increased efforts at the community level around vaccination, and said people need to “avail themselves of these great vaccines” so that the country isn’t forced to rely on masking and shutdowns.
1 hr 17 min ago
Partisan Covid-19 vaccination gap widens, study shows
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
The difference in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Republicans and Democrats has grown over the last two months, a report released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows.
Vaccination rates are increasing more quickly in counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election than in counties that voted for Donald Trump, the new study finds.
The team used data comparing countywide vaccinations numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with 2020 presidential election results.
They said in April 2021, counties where most people voted for Trump had an average vaccination rate of 20.6%, compared to 22.8% in counties that went for Biden. By July 2021, the average vaccination rate in Trump-leaning counties was 35%, and 46.7% in Biden-leaning counties. The gap increased by 9.5 percentage points in under three months.
The researchers said these numbers get at the importance of targeted vaccination efforts that account for partisan opposition.
“A key component of any effort to boost vaccination rates among Republicans will be identifying the right messengers,” the researchers wrote.
“Republicans are most likely to trust their doctors and employers to provide reliable information on COVID-19 vaccines, while government sources are less trusted.”
This group of unvaccinated people may not be swayed by vaccine efforts that increase access and outreach through government agencies.
“There is a hardcore group of vaccine resisters who are disproportionately Republican and will be difficult to move,” the researchers said.
7 min ago
Pfizer says it is seeing waning immunity from its Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Maggie Fox
Pfizer said Thursday it is seeing waning immunity from its coronavirus vaccine and says it is picking up its efforts to develop a booster dose that will protect people from variants.
“As seen in real world data released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination, although efficacy in preventing serious illnesses remains high,” the company said in a statement emailed to CNN.
“Additionally, during this period the Delta variant is becoming the dominate variant in Israel as well as many other countries. These findings are consistent with an ongoing analysis from the Companies’ Phase 3 study,” it added.
“While protection against severe disease remained high across the full six months, a decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are expected. Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial within 6 to 12 months following the second dose to maintain highest levels of protection.”
A Pfizer spokesperson later told CNN the company planned to file for emergency use authorization for a booster dose with the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
Israel’s health ministry said in a statement earlier this week that it had seen efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine drop from more than 90% to about 64% as the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant spread.
The company said booster doses of its vaccine, developed with BioNTech, produces levels of neutralizing antibodies that are five to 10 times higher than what’s produced after two doses.
“The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks,” Pfizer said in a statement.
And it says it’s also developing a new formulation for a booster dose that may more thoroughly protect people from new variants.
“While Pfizer and BioNTech believe a third dose of BNT162b2 has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants including Delta, the companies are remaining vigilant and are developing an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that targets the full spike protein of the Delta variant,” the company said. Current vaccines target just a piece of the spike protein – the part of the virus it uses to attach to cells.
“The first batch of the mRNA for the trial has already been manufactured at BioNTech’s facility in Mainz, Germany. The Companies anticipate the clinical studies to begin in August, subject to regulatory approvals.”