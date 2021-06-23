A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus CoronaVac vaccine at Bang Sue Central Railway Station in Bangkok on June 22. Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Globally, about 10% of the population – more than 782 million people – is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Our World in Data.

But vaccination coverage varies greatly by region and by a country’s income level.

More than 30% of people in North America and 28% of people in Europe are fully vaccinated, compared to about 11% in South America and 8% in Asia. In Africa, less than 1% of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Our World in Data.

And vaccination coverage in high-income nations (28.5%) is more than 10 times that of lower-middle-income nations (2.7%). In low-income nations, only about 0.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Among the most vaccinated nations are: Israel (60%), Bahrain (54%), Mongolia (52%), Hungary (47%), the United States (45%) and Uruguay (41%).

Among the least vaccinated nations are: Kenya (0.4%), Ukraine (0.8%), Pakistan (2%), Australia (3%) and India (4%.).