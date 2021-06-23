A member of the Uganda Olympic team has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, a Division of Izumisano City official, Takahide Matsufuji, said over the phone to CNN.

The athlete, who is in his 20s, was found positive via a PCR test and moved to a location designated by the public health centre.

Four city officials have also been considered to be possible close contact and self-quarantining at home.

The news come just a day after a local official announced on Tuesday that nine members of the Ugandan Olympic team were asked to quarantine in Japan, after a coach tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival.

The Uganda Olympic team, who arrived at Narita airport on Sunday, made their way via bus to Izumisano City where their training camp is based, while the coach was kept at the airport to then be placed into a government-designated facility for quarantine, the same official said. All were fully vaccinated and tested negative before departure for Japan.

More information regarding Uganda’s team training situation is expected to be discussed by the public health centre and the city, the official added