The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the Delta variant

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:34 a.m. ET, June 23, 2021
1 min ago

Uganda Olympic team athlete in Japan tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Chie Kobayashi and Duarte Mendonca

A member of the Uganda Olympic team has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, a Division of Izumisano City official, Takahide Matsufuji, said over the phone to CNN. 

The athlete, who is in his 20s, was found positive via a PCR test and moved to a location designated by the public health centre.

Four city officials have also been considered to be possible close contact and self-quarantining at home.

The news come just a day after a local official announced on Tuesday that nine members of the Ugandan Olympic team were asked to quarantine in Japan, after a coach tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival.

The Uganda Olympic team, who arrived at Narita airport on Sunday, made their way via bus to Izumisano City where their training camp is based, while the coach was kept at the airport to then be placed into a government-designated facility for quarantine, the same official said. All were fully vaccinated and tested negative before departure for Japan. 

More information regarding Uganda’s team training situation is expected to be discussed by the public health centre and the city, the official added

9 min ago

Delta could soon be the dominant strain in areas with low vaccination rates, Fauci says 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 26. Sarah Silbiger/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS This Morning Wednesday the Delta variant could be the dominant strain in areas of the US that have low vaccination rates in a matter of weeks. 

While the variant spreads more efficiently and data from the UK indicate that it makes people more seriously ill, Fauci said the vaccines in use in the US work well against it. 

“It will be the dominant strain among those areas, those regions of the country where the vaccination rate is lower than we would like,” Fauci said when asked if he was expecting Delta to be the dominant strain in a matter of weeks. “For those areas where you have a high vaccination rate, you’re not going to see that. Again, another powerful reason why we need to get vaccinated.” 