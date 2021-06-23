Delta could soon be the dominant strain in areas with low vaccination rates, Fauci says 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 26. Sarah Silbiger/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS This Morning Wednesday the Delta variant could be the dominant strain in areas of the US that have low vaccination rates in a matter of weeks.

While the variant spreads more efficiently and data from the UK indicate that it makes people more seriously ill, Fauci said the vaccines in use in the US work well against it.