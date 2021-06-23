Delta variant detected in all states but South Dakota
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2 and first identified in India, has been detected in 49 states and Washington, DC, according to GISAID, an independent data sharing initiative, and the Hawaii Department of Health.
A South Dakota Department of Health spokesperson told CNN Wednesday there are no cases to report in the state at this time.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Delta made up 20.6% of cases in the US in the two weeks leading up to June 19. In the region that includes South Dakota, it’s more than twice as high – 46.4%. Other states in the region are Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
19 min ago
WHO will meet with Olympic officials this week to discuss in-person attendance
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The World Health Organization will be meeting with leaders from Japan and the International Olympic Committee this week following newly announced plans for limited in-person attendance at the games, a WHO official said.
“We're following up with the IOC and with Japanese authorities we will be having another call with them and their task force this week” to consider the decision on attendance, Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said in a news briefing on Monday.
“We will have a further meeting with them this week looking at measures from diagnosis to screening to surveillance to physical distancing, ventilation, and many other matters in relation to the Olympics themselves.”
Ryan cited falling case rates as evidence that the games may be able to proceed with in-person guests.
“I think it is important to note, the incidence rates in Japan have fallen consistently over the last number of weeks and compare favorably with the transmission of disease and many other countries who are currently hosting major events," he said.
1 hr 15 min ago
CDC predicts Covid-19 deaths will remain stable over next four weeks
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Ensemble forecasts published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project that newly reported Covid-19 deaths will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, while the number of hospitalizations and cases will likely decrease.
The forecasts predicts a total of 606,000 to 612,000 Covid-19 deaths by July 17.
The previous ensemble forecast, published June 16, projected up to 613,000 deaths by July 10.
1 hr 18 min ago
Last week saw the lowest global number of Covid-19 cases and deaths since February, WHO says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
The past week had the lowest number of global Covid-19 cases and deaths since February, according to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published Tuesday.
Cases and deaths continue to decrease, with more than 2.5 million new cases and more than 64,000 deaths in the past week, the report says, a 6% decrease for cases and a 12% decrease for deaths compared to last week.
“While the number of cases reported globally now exceeds 177 million, last week saw the lowest weekly case incidence since February 2021,” the update says.
The Southeast Asian and European regions reported a decline in the number of new cases, the Americas and Western Pacific regions reported case numbers similar to the previous week and the African region recorded a “marked increase,” WHO said.
While global mortality remains high with over 9,000 deaths reported each day over the past week, all regions excluding the Eastern Mediterranean and African Regions had a decrease in the number of new deaths reported in the past week.
Brazil reported the highest number of new cases, followed by India, Colombia, Argentina and the Russian Federation.
According to WHO’s update, the Alpha variant is now in 170 countries, Beta in 119, Gamma in 71 and Delta in 85. Alpha was reported in seven new countries in the past week, Beta in four, Gamma in three and Delta in six.
1 hr 38 min ago
10% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, data shows
From CNN ’s Deidre McPhillips
Globally, about 10% of the population – more than 782 million people – is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Our World in Data.
But vaccination coverage varies greatly by region and by a country’s income level.
More than 30% of people in North America and 28% of people in Europe are fully vaccinated, compared to about 11% in South America and 8% in Asia. In Africa, less than 1% of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Our World in Data.
And vaccination coverage in high-income nations (28.5%) is more than 10 times that of lower-middle-income nations (2.7%). In low-income nations, only about 0.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Among the most vaccinated nations are: Israel (60%), Bahrain (54%), Mongolia (52%), Hungary (47%), the United States (45%) and Uruguay (41%).
Among the least vaccinated nations are: Kenya (0.4%), Ukraine (0.8%), Pakistan (2%), Australia (3%) and India (4%.).
1 hr 45 min ago
CDC director: Nearly every new Covid-19 death is now entirely preventable in America
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
The dangerous Delta variant poses a risk to the United States as the country works to ease out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts say the nation has the tools needed to overcome the threat – if the public takes advantage of them.
"They are nearly 100% effective against severe disease and death – meaning nearly every death due to Covid-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to Covid-19 is at this point entirely preventable."
Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper.
As of Tuesday night, 65.5% of the adult population in the US has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. While that seems close to the goal set by President Joe Biden to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, experts are concerned about declining vaccination rates and the difficulty in motivating those still hesitant to get inoculated.
"This virus is an opportunist," Walensky said. "As long as there are those who are not vaccinated, Covid-19 will remain a threat."
The Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible and more dangerous, is the "greatest threat" to the United States' progress against the virus, Fauci said Tuesday during the White House briefing.
Fauci said he thinks a return to the high virus surges of 2020 is unlikely, but communities continuing to hold out against vaccination could experience localized surges as the summer continues.
"Good news, our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant ... we have the tools," he said.
2 hr ago
The US is expected to miss Biden's July 4 vaccine goal, so the White House will focus on a new milestone
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Biden's top coronavirus official will focus on new vaccination milestones at the White House Tuesday as the country is expected to fall short of his stated goal of having 70% of US adults receive at least one Covid vaccine shot by July 4.
In remarks Tuesday, Biden's coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients will highlight that 70% of Americans 30 and older have received at least one shot, an administration official told CNN. Officials expect that 70% of Americans 27 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot soon.
Biden has not yet publicly acknowledged that he is unlikely to meet his July 4 goal. Despite that, White House officials are moving ahead with their plans for a big celebration on the South Lawn, where about 1,000 guests are expected to attend. The view inside the administration is that there is still reason to celebrate given most of the country has started to return to normal.
Officials have downplayed the expectation that the President is set to miss his first vaccination target since taking office.
"We've made tremendous progress in our vaccination efforts to date, and the ultimate goal has been to get America back to normal, as you said, and we're looking forward to doing that even here at the White House," press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.
According to the official, Zients plans to say Tuesday that the federal government's new focus is on those in the 18 to 26 age range.
2 hr 8 min ago
Alcohol sales and beverages banned from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
From CNN's Sophie Jeong
Alcohol sales and beverages will be banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, President of the Games, Seiko Hashimoto, said in a news briefing Wednesday.
"Regarding the sale and provision of alcoholic beverages to spectators at the venue, considering the current rule in the society and from the standpoint of avoiding loud voices and safe guiding of the spectators, we have been studying about this matter and we decided as Tokyo 2020 to not sell alcoholic beverages and ban drinking alcoholic beverages in the venue," Hashimoto said in the briefing, one month ahead of when the Games are expected to take place.
2 hr 13 min ago
You can do whatever you want on July 4 if you’re vaccinated, Fauci says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s Today show Wednesday that the Delta variant will dominate in many parts of the US in several weeks to a month – but fully vaccinated people can do all the things they want on July 4.
Fauci said the Delta variant has “exploded” in the UK and said that the doubling time of the variant is around two weeks.
“Right now, it’s at 20%, Savannah, of our isolates, so you would expect just the doubling time, you know, in several weeks to a month or so, it’s going to be quite dominant,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie. However, the vaccines that are being distributed now work well against this “problematic variant.”
The people that concern Fauci are those who are unvaccinated.
“It’s very difficult. We’re beyond, Savannah, the larger mass vaccination program. Right now, it’s got to be in the trenches,” he said, when asked how he would explain the large numbers of unvaccinated people.
“Many people just need more information. They’ve let it go, they haven’t paid attention to it,” he said. “They have to start paying attention to it now, because if they are unvaccinated, they are at risk. Whereas those who are vaccinated can have a great Fourth of July, I mean, you could just do all the things you want to do on the Fourth of July if, in fact, you’re vaccinated.”