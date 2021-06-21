All Italian regions, barring Valle d’Aosta, are entering the low-restriction "White Zone" category for Covid-19 social distancing measures starting Monday.

An ordinance signed by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday, turning all of Italy’s regions including Sicily, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Tuscany, Marche and the Province of Bolzano into the low-restriction "white zone."

Valle d'Aosta will remain a "yellow zone."

The low-restriction "white zone" allows the regional authorities to drop most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions earlier than planned under the national roadmap for opening.

Here are the "white zone" guidelines from the Italian Health Ministry:

Travel limitations between "white zone" regions lifted

Night-curfew ending in "white zone" regions

Masks must be worn indoors and outdoors

Social distancing rules must be followed in the "white zone" regions

House parties and large gatherings still forbidden

No restrictions on amount of people sitting outside at restaurants and bars

Only six people at an indoor table in restaurants and bars allowed- increased from four

No restrictions on businesses operating hours

Swimming pools, wellness and spa centers, trade fairs and convention centers, theme parks and amusement parks allowed to open

To enter the "white zone," a region must have fewer than 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three weeks consecutively.

The only area to remain in the "yellow zone" will be the northern region of Valle d’Aosta. The region will still observe the midnight curfew and will have restrictions on businesses and events.

Overall, Italy has registered 4,252,976 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, the national death toll stands at 127,270 according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.