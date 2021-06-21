US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:14 a.m. ET, June 21, 2021
1 hr 6 min ago

Biden administration considers ending pandemic-related border policy by end of next month

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Arizona, to seek asylum on June 10.
A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Arizona, to seek asylum on June 10. Eugene Garcia/AP

The Biden administration is considering ending a public health order that’s allowed border authorities to turn back thousands of migrants in a phased approach by the end of July, CNN has learned. 

The administration has been facing fierce criticism for relying on a public health authority, known as Title 42, that was put in place under the Trump administration in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last October, US Border Patrol has expelled 648,185 migrants under the authority, according to agency data.

The policy allows border officials to expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. Immigrant advocates claim it has put migrants in harm's way, leaving many, including those seeking asylum, in dangerous conditions in Mexico. In some cases, families have opted to separate from their children, since unaccompanied migrant children are not subject to the policy. 

Over recent weeks, the administration has coordinated with nongovernmental organizations to identify vulnerable migrant families in Mexico and allow them to enter the United States, instead of turning them away. It was among the first moves that appeared aimed at gradually easing the Trump-era policy. 

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

 Axios first reported the Biden administration was considering ending the policy as early as July 31, including that Biden was briefed on a plan for stopping family expulsions.

The Trump-era public health order remains the subject of litigation. Since February, plaintiffs in a case concerning families being subject to the order have been in negotiations with the government. Last Friday, the pause on litigation was extended until July 2.  

1 hr 12 min ago

The pandemic exposed financial inequities. Here's why Black families are struggling to recover.

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Although Kashirah Jackson is back at work, she's still far from recovering from the economic upheaval the coronavirus pandemic wreaked on her finances. 

Early last year, the independent hair stylist's business in Charlotte, North Carolina, was doing well and she was socking away her earnings for a down payment on a home. But the state lockdown left her unable to see her clients and forced her to deplete her savings so she and her 1-year-old daughter could survive. 

Now, only about 60% of her customers have returned. And though Jackson is still collecting some unemployment benefits, her income remains down from pre-pandemic times.

While the coronavirus pandemic has cut a wide swath through many people's bank accounts, it has also highlighted the economic insecurity that many Black Americans face.

The inequity: A quarter of Black Americans said their current financial situation was worse now than it was a year ago, before the pandemic, compared to 17% of their White peers, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this year. Among adults who are usually able to save, 44% of Black respondents said they are saving less than they were in early 2020, compared to just over a quarter of White Americans.

Far more Black Americans reported being concerned about being able to afford foodcover their rent or mortgage and pay their bills, said Khadijah Edwards, a research associate at Pew.

This inequity stems in part from Black Americans having far less wealth and savings to turn to during tough times than White Americans. And the gaps also give Black households less of a springboard to recover when the economy picks up again.

The typical non-Hispanic White household had a net worth of $188,200 in 2019, compared with $24,100 for a non-Hispanic Black family, according to Federal Reserve Bank data. 

The big difference in homeownership, which is key to building wealth, accounts for part of the chasm. It's often more difficult for Black Americans to buy homes because they have lower median incomes, are less likely to receive inheritances or assistance from their parents and must contend with historical racism in real estate and its lasting impacts.

Only 45% of Black Americans own homes, compared to nearly 74% of White Americans, according to the most recent Census Bureau data.

Also contributing to their vulnerability: Black Americans are much less likely to invest in stocks or mutual funds than White Americans and have less than a quarter of the savings set aside for emergencies.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 48 min ago

Italy relaxes Covid-19 restrictions in all but one region

 From CNN's Antonia Mortensen in Milan

All Italian regions, barring Valle d’Aosta, are entering the low-restriction "White Zone" category for Covid-19 social distancing measures starting Monday.

An ordinance signed by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday, turning all of Italy’s regions including Sicily, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Tuscany, Marche and the Province of Bolzano into the low-restriction "white zone."

Valle d'Aosta will remain a "yellow zone."

The low-restriction "white zone" allows the regional authorities to drop most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions earlier than planned under the national roadmap for opening.

Here are the "white zone" guidelines from the Italian Health Ministry:

  • Travel limitations between "white zone" regions lifted
  • Night-curfew ending in "white zone" regions
  • Masks must be worn indoors and outdoors
  • Social distancing rules must be followed in the "white zone" regions
  • House parties and large gatherings still forbidden
  • No restrictions on amount of people sitting outside at restaurants and bars
  • Only six people at an indoor table in restaurants and bars allowed- increased from four
  • No restrictions on businesses operating hours
  • Swimming pools, wellness and spa centers, trade fairs and convention centers, theme parks and amusement parks allowed to open

To enter the "white zone," a region must have fewer than 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three weeks consecutively.

The only area to remain in the "yellow zone" will be the northern region of Valle d’Aosta. The region will still observe the midnight curfew and will have restrictions on businesses and events.

Overall, Italy has registered 4,252,976 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, the national death toll stands at 127,270 according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

2 hr 34 min ago

Vaccines no longer required to attend New York Buffalo Bills game

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

The vaccination requirement to attend Buffalo Bills games and other stadium events has been rescinded, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’ verified Twitter account. 

 

According to the tweet, the decision was based on the news of just a few new Covid-19 cases, low hospitalizations and “good vaccination rates.” If circumstances warrant, the decision will be revisited.  

On April 13, Poloncarz tweeted Erie County supported returning all fans to the stadium and arena in the fall by requiring all staff and fans to be fully vaccinated. “No Vaccine = No Entry,” he tweeted at the time.

2 hr 20 min ago

US air travel hits highest level since March 2020

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Travelers line up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on June 16 in Denver.
Travelers line up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on June 16 in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP

The Transportation Security Administration screened 2.1 million people at airports across the country on Sunday, the most since March 7, 2020. 

The new pandemic record marks the fifth day this month that air travel figures have exceeded 2 million passengers, about 75% of a normal day for the airline industry pre-pandemic. 

But carriers are struggling to keep up with the crush of passengers. Flight-tracking site FlightAware says American Airlines canceled 6% of all flights on Sunday.

The airline cites labor issues with both its own crews and contractors and says it is rebooking passengers on new flights in advance through mid-July.

2 hr 57 min ago

The Delta variant is growing faster in US counties with lower vaccination rates, research finds

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 first identified in India, is one of the variants overtaking the Alpha, or B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, as the dominant variant in the United States, and it’s happening faster in counties with lower vaccination rates, according to a new study by scientists at Helix, scheduled to be published as a preprint in the coming days.

Scientists at Helix analyzed nearly 20,000 Covid-19 tests collected since April 2021 and just under 250,000 Covid-19 sequence results of samples Helix collected since January 2021. 

What the research showed:

  • They found that the percentage of positive cases of the B.1.1.7 variant dropped from 70% in April 2021 to 42% six weeks later.
  • Their results show that “the variant of concern B.1.1.7 is rapidly being displaced in the United States,” they said, and most of this displacement can be attributed to the Delta variant and the Gamma variant, also known as P.1 and first identified in Brazil. “In the United States, this analysis showed that the growth rate of B.1.617.2 was faster than P.1,” said the research.
  • However, growth rates of the two variants differed by the county vaccination rate.The samples the study looked at came from 747 counties. The sequence data from the counties was compared to county vaccination rates that came from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The growth curve for B.1.617.2, which is more transmissible but against which vaccines are highly effective, shows faster growth in counties with lower vaccination rates,” said the study. “In contrast, P.1, which is less transmissible but against which vaccines have somewhat less efficacy, has a higher prevalence in counties with higher vaccination rates.”

More on the study: They defined a county with a lower vaccination rate as one which had less than 28.5% of the population completely vaccinated on May 1, the others were considered counties with a higher vaccination rate.

An important limitation is noted by the researchers: the relatively small number of positives that have been analyzed in the last two months, partly because of the lower numbers of cases in the US and the decrease in test positivity rate. The data is not homogenous across the US and the samples “do not proportionally represent the different areas of the United states by population”, they say, which is another limitation.

2 hr 26 min ago

Spectators will be allowed at the Summer Olympics — but there will be capacity limits

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa, right, and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, attend a five-party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo on June 21.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa, right, and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, attend a five-party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo on June 21. Reyes Marin/Pool/AP

Tokyo 2020 announced on Monday that it will allow spectators at the Olympics this year amid the pandemic, setting a 50% cap at venues, up to a maximum of 10,000 people.

Organizers did however warn that it could restrict the number of fans in the event of a state of emergency or amid any other restrictions to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections.

Those attending the postponed Olympics will have to abide by a number of protocols aimed at stopping the spread of cases.

"Masks should be worn in venues at all times; speaking in a loud voice or shouting will be prohibited; congestion should be avoided by means of appropriate announcements; and visitors should leave venues in a staggered manner," read a statement outlining the guidelines.

"Spectators will be requested to travel directly to venues and return home directly, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between prefectures," the statement continued.