Biden administration considers ending pandemic-related border policy by end of next month

The Biden administration is considering ending a public health order that’s allowed border authorities to turn back thousands of migrants in a phased approach by the end of July, CNN has learned.
The administration has been facing fierce criticism for relying on a public health authority, known as Title 42, that was put in place under the Trump administration in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last October, US Border Patrol has expelled 648,185 migrants under the authority, according to agency data.
The policy allows border officials to expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. Immigrant advocates claim it has put migrants in harm's way, leaving many, including those seeking asylum, in dangerous conditions in Mexico. In some cases, families have opted to separate from their children, since unaccompanied migrant children are not subject to the policy.
Over recent weeks, the administration has coordinated with nongovernmental organizations to identify vulnerable migrant families in Mexico and allow them to enter the United States, instead of turning them away. It was among the first moves that appeared aimed at gradually easing the Trump-era policy.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
Axios first reported the Biden administration was considering ending the policy as early as July 31, including that Biden was briefed on a plan for stopping family expulsions.
The Trump-era public health order remains the subject of litigation. Since February, plaintiffs in a case concerning families being subject to the order have been in negotiations with the government. Last Friday, the pause on litigation was extended until July 2.