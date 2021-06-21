US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:02 p.m. ET, June 21, 2021
1 hr 48 min ago

White House won't say if missing July 4 vaccination goal will delay return to normalcy

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during Monday's daily briefing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not directly respond to what it would mean if the US doesn’t hit President Biden's goal of having 70% of Americans with at least one dose of a vaccine by July 4, instead touting progress made so far and calling on more young Americans to get vaccinated.

Asked if there is concern that missing the President’s goal will delay a return to normalcy in the country, Psaki instead focused on the significant progress made so far, with the number of cases and deaths down dramatically.

“We've made tremendous progress in our vaccination efforts to date, and the ultimate goal has been to get America back to normal as you said, and we're looking forward to doing that even here at the White House,” Psaki said discussing the President’s July 4th celebration, a date he said American would celebrate its independence from the virus.

“What we've seen over the course of the past couple months in terms of progress is a massive reduction in the number of Covid cases by about 90%, a 95% reduction in the number of deaths that are down, that's significant progress. We set this bold ambitious goal because we wanted to continue to make progress and we're doing exactly that, we've seen 16 states meet it,” she added.

Biden has set a goal of having 70% of US adults get at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and having 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by July Fourth, but it is unclear whether the nation will hit that mark. Psaki said that regardless of whether the administration meets that goal, they will continue to vaccinate Americans after the fourth.

“Even if we do sail past the 70% goal, we're still going to be vaccinating people on July 5th, On July 7th, on July 10th. That is still going to be continued to be part of our objective.”

Psaki said there is a big gap in the vaccination rate for those older than 25 and those 18-25 years old, and said the administration will continue to focus on ways to get younger Americans vaccinated. 

“As we dig into the data, we know that what we're seeing is a lower rate among young people. That's concerning especially with the Delta variant being on the rise as it is, which does not discriminate by age, which still could cause death, serious illness,” she said.

2 hr 27 min ago

Turkey lifts all Covid-19 curfews as vaccination effort continues 

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in a speech after a cabinet meeting on Monday.  

Sunday lockdowns and weekday curfews will be lifted starting July 1, Erdogan said. Government working hours will go back to normal and age restrictions on public transportation and intercity travel will be lifted, Erdogan said. 

Turkey recorded at least 5,294 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the online health ministry Covid-19 tracker. The country went into lockdown in late April and tightened restrictions after daily cases hit 60,000. 

Turkey’s vaccination effort has picked up since the beginning of June. More than 42 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to health ministry.

From June 14 to June 20 more than 7 million doses of vaccine were administered, Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet on Monday.

3 hr 34 min ago

Newly vaccinated New Yorkers could win cash or a vacation package as Covid-19 cases plummet

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

A family enters a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site and block party on June 5, in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the Queens borough in New York City.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio kicked off Monday's news conference by announcing that over 9 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York City and the city has the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic at 0.53%.

See the mayor's post:

De Blasio reminded New Yorkers that their work isn't done. The city is moving in the right direction but more and more people need to get vaccinated. As an incentive, vaccinated New Yorkers can now win cash prices or even a vacation package.

Ten winners this week will be awarded $2,500 prizes and fifteen winners will receive "Staycation Packages."

The city's "Weekly NYC Vaccine Contest" runs through mid-July and is offered free of charge to first time vaccine recipients. 

See the mayor's tweet:

3 hr 49 min ago

Foo Fighters play first Madison Square Garden show since Covid-19 pandemic began

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Dave Grohl performs onstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20 in New York City.
The Foo Fighters rocked Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with unexpected guest Dave Chappelle.

It was The Garden's first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues in New York City in March 2020.

The band and frontman Dave Grohl kicked off the show with "Times Like These," with cheers from the crowd. They launched into "The Pretender" and Grohl stopped multiple times to ask the crowd, "Did you miss it?"

At one point, Chappelle joined the band on stage to sing Radiohead's "Creep."

The show was only for vaccinated fans and was the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," Grohl said in a statement.

The Foo Fighters have additional summer concert dates planned for their "25th-26th Anniversary Tour" later this summer.

Chappelle also announced two dates with Joe Rogan on Sept. 3 in Nashville, TN. and Sept. 4 in New Orleans, LA.

3 hr 57 min ago

Biden administration announces plan to share 55 million Covid-19 doses abroad

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The Biden administration on Monday is releasing its plan for allocating an additional 55 million Covid vaccines globally by the end of this month. Roughly 75% of the doses will be shared through the COVAX global vaccine program, with the remaining 25% shared with countries with regional priorities and other considerations.

As CNN reported, the administration will be distributing 55 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer’s vaccines abroad, most of which will be J&J and Moderna. As of Monday, the 55 million AstraZeneca doses are still not cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for safety and efficacy review yet. 

Approximately 41 million of the 55 million doses will be shared through COVAX, with 14 million for Latin American and Caribbean countries, 16 million for Asia, 10 million for Africa.

The remaining approximately 14 million doses “will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.” 

The White House said in a statement that the vaccines will be distributed “as expeditiously as possible,” noting that the process “will take time” due to regulatory and legal transport requirements.

The doses, the White House said, should be prioritized for “those most at risk, such as health care workers, should be prioritized, based on national vaccine plans.” The White House will be announcing which vaccines will go to which country once they are shipped out.

4 hr ago

Vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine when entering Canada 

From CNN’s Paula Newton

A healthcare worker administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Toronto and Region Islamic Congregation Islamic Centre on April 1 in Toronto, Canada.
Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days when entering Canada beginning July 5 just before midnight, federal officials announced Monday.  

This ends both a 14-day mandatory quarantine for non-essential travelers returning to Canada and a hotel quarantine that was imposed several months ago. 

These policy changes do not apply to fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including US citizens. The US, Canada border remains closed to foreign nationals and non-essential travel until at least July 21.

“On both sides of the border we’re proceeding with appropriate caution and care and taking the advice of our public health experts as we begin to ease border measures. But clearly we're not in there yet and we've got a lot of work to do and I think it's another opportunity just encourage Canadians to continue to get those vaccinations,” said Bill Blair, Canada’s public security minister during a press conference in Ottawa Monday.  

In order to avoid quarantine, travelers will have to provide proof of full vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering Canada. 

All those entering Canada will be required to self-isolate at home until the results of an arrival Covid-19 test comes back negative. 

As of Monday, Canada’s Public Health Agency reported that more than 75% of eligible Canadians has received at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 20% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated. 

Federal officials called this a "first phase" of reopening given the pace of vaccination in Canada. 

4 hr 49 min ago

It wasn't just the flu: Other respiratory illness plummeted during pandemic, study shows

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Flu cases nearly disappeared during the pandemic but it wasn't the only winter bug affected by pandemic-related distancing and hygiene measures.

Wisconsin researchers reported Monday they found a range of respiratory infections significantly down during the 2020-2021 flu season.

Not only that, but so did the number of prescriptions for antibiotics – something that indicates having rapid tests on hand to diagnose just what germ is causing an infection may cut down on unnecessary drug prescriptions.

“Winter seasonal viruses (influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and seasonal coronavirus) currently average 12 per month compared with 4,800 per month in previous seasons," Dr. Alexander Lepak and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine wrote in their report, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s JAMA Internal Medicine.

“Other respiratory virus detections also decreased from 560 per month pre-pandemic to 228 per month during the pandemic," they wrote.

Prescriptions for antibiotics fell by 79%, they reported. 

“The data suggest that COVID-19 transmission mitigation strategies may help curb respiratory viral diseases beyond SARS-CoV-2 and, indirectly, decrease antibiotic prescribing,” they wrote.

 

4 hr 50 min ago

Maryland reports zero deaths from Covid-19 for the second day in a row

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

The state of Maryland is reporting zero deaths from Covid-19 for the second day in a row, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news release on Monday. 

According to Johns Hopkins University, Maryland has a seven-day average of three reported deaths and 68 new Covid-19 cases per day.

Maryland is also reporting a seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.66%, which is down 89% since mid-April, according to the release. 

There are currently 153 Covid-19 patients hospitalized statewide and 41 patients in the intensive care unit statewide which is nearing the lowest recorded level of people in the ICU of 40, the release adds.

Note: These numbers were released by the state's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

4 hr 53 min ago

Non-White children are at higher risk of negative outcomes from Covid-19, study says

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Non-White children have a higher risk of negative Covid-19 outcomes, suggests research published in JAMA Pediatrics Monday.

The researchers used a nationally representative sample of 2,576,353 children ages zero to 18 in England to look into the relationship between race and Covid-19 outcomes among kids. Of the 410,726 children who were tested for Covid-19, 6.4% were positive.

About 17.1% of White children received a Covid-19 test, compared to 13.6% of Asian children, 8.3% of Black children and 12.9% of children of mixed or other races.

Although White children were most likely to receive a Covid-19 test, non-White children were more likely to test positive, the researchers note.

They also found that Asian children were significantly more likely to be hospitalized and need the intensive care unit than White children. 

Black children and those of mixed or other races had comparable risk of being hospitalized. However, those who were admitted were more likely to be hospitalized for 36 hours or more, compared to white children.

“These results suggest that racial minority children may have a more severe course of COVID-19,” the researchers wrote.

They also noted that additional research is needed to explore the risk around MIS-C and longer-term outcomes of coronavirus.

In a related editorial also published in JAMA Pediatrics Monday, pediatricians with Boston Children’s Hospital say a targeted approach is needed to respond to these inequities.

“If future initiatives do not prioritize equity over equality by distributing resources based on relative need and ensuring that children from communities most severely impacted by COVID-19 are given preference, we run the risk of perpetuating existing disparities for generations to come,” the authors wrote.