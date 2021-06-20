South Korea will relax Covid-19 social distancing measures starting July 1, the country’s Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a briefing on Sunday.

The current five-tier social distancing measures will be replaced by reformed, four-tier levels accompanied by clearer guidelines for each, Kwon said.

Currently, gatherings are limited to four people throughout the nation, but under revised measures, limits on gatherings will vary by level.

Entertainment facilities, restaurants and cafes can open until 12 a.m. under revised level 2, compared to 10 p.m. under current level 2 measures.

By the numbers: As of June 20, a total of 15,012,455 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 4,046,611 have received the second dose, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release on Sunday.

South Korea reported 380 locally transmitted and 49 imported Covid-19 cases as of midnight on Saturday, KDCA said in a press release.