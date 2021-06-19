Members of the National Guard help people sign up for their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at York College in Queens, New York, on February 24. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Some of New York state’s mass vaccination sites will begin downscaling and will shift their resources to localized vaccination efforts, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The decision to downscale the mass vaccination sites was made given overall statewide progress on vaccinations, the governor’s office said.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that 70% of New Yorkers had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and that most state-mandated restrictions would be lifted immediately.

The state now plans to shift resources to communities where the vaccination rate is below the state average.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that 12 new pop-up vaccination sites would be opening in such areas, including in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The state sites designated for downscaling are chosen based on demand, proximity to other vaccination sites, and other local vaccination efforts, Cuomo’s office said.

The downscaling will begin on Monday, with the closing of mass vaccination sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College, the release stated.