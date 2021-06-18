EU recommends lifting travel restrictions on US and 13 other countries

Travellers arrive at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport on June 7, in Madrid, Spain. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

The European Union's governing body has recommended that the bloc should lift Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the US.

In a statement on Friday, the European Council said member states should “gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders” for residents of the following third countries:

Albania

Australia

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

New Zealand

Republic of North Macedonia

Rwanda

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United States of America

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

Travel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao. The condition of reciprocity for these special administrative regions has been lifted, it added.

The decision was based on criteria covering the “epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19, as well as the reliability of the available information and data sources.” It adds that reciprocity should also be taken into account on a case by case basis.

The list is to be reviewed every two weeks.