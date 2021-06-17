Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NPR’s Morning Edition Thursday that when it comes to the Delta variant, he’s not concerned about people who are vaccinated, and the variant is another good reason for people to get vaccinated.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated the Delta variant to a variant of concern this week. Fauci said that “the combination of more transmissibility and greater severity of disease, appropriately, prompted the CDC to elevate it to a variant of concern.”

When asked how concerned he was about the variant, Fauci said “I’m not concerned about the people who are vaccinated. Because the good news about all this, among the seriousness of the situation with regards to the variant, is that the vaccines work really quite well.”

People who are vaccinated are protected, he said, “which is another very good reason to encourage people strongly to get vaccinated because if you are not vaccinated, you are at risk of getting infected with a virus that now spreads more rapidly and gives more serious disease.”

He said that the United Kingdom is having a “very difficult time with this,” adding that more than 90% of their isolates are the Delta variant.

“Ten percent of our isolates are Delta, we want to make sure we don’t get into the same situation that people in the UK did,” he said.