The UK could still see hundreds of Covid-19 deaths each day, a government scientific adviser warned on Tuesday.

When asked on BBC Radio 4 if the UK would have faced hundreds of deaths a day again without a delay in the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, Graham Medley, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said: “Oh easily, and I think we still might at some point.”

Later in a video briefing for journalists, he said the UK’s decision to delay lifting its final coronavirus restrictions “will save other people's lives.”

It is hoped that the delay in lifting all social contact restrictions from June 29 to July 19 will allow for more vaccinations to be administered, making those most as risk better protected against new variants, especially the more transmissible Delta one, first discovered in India, which is now the dominant strain in the UK.

Medley said “we're having a wave of infections” due to greater mixing, with yet more people expected to be “exposed to the virus” over the coming months.

He urged caution when trying to predict where the UK will be in weeks to come with cases as, “we don't have absolute knowledge of all the parameters, we don't know for example exactly what people will do.” Along with no clear way of seeing how the virus will evolve, and what the “long term consequences of vaccination are in terms of immunity.”

Despite the concerns of possible further spreads, Medley praised the vaccine rollout saying it has been “working extremely well” and if it were not for the success of the distribution, it would be hard to “survive” at the current level of lockdown lifting.

When asked if this predicted wave of cases would be the last peak the UK sees, SAGE member Dr. Anne Cori, said: “I would say I hope this was the last time, but I don't think so.”