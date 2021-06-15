The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 3 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Athletes who fail to comply with Covid-19 rules at this summer’s Tokyo Games face the prospect of disqualification, organizers announced on Tuesday as they published their third and final version of the Tokyo 2020 "Playbook."

The range of potential sanctions that organizers could impose on athletes and/or officials for Covid-19 violations ranges from warnings, temporary or permanent exclusion from the Games, withdrawal of accreditation through to disqualification and financial sanctions.

The latest version of the "Playbook," put together by officials, provided further new information concerning the lengthy Covid-19 countermeasures that will be put in place to safely hold this summer’s showpiece sporting event.

Here are some of the procedures:

Athletes will be tested daily using quantitative saliva antigen tests with the processing time expected to be no longer than 12 hours.

Athletes who return a positive result will have to take a follow-up test with results expected within three to five hours.

Should a further positive result be returned, athletes will have to isolate in a general business hotel and will not be permitted to compete.

Athletes will not be allowed to go outside the hotel and the length of isolation will be determined by the Japanese health authorities, depending on the severity and symptoms of infection.

The decision on applicable measures for close contacts will be made on a case-by-case basis and will take into consideration the likelihood of the potential for spreading the virus.

Tokyo 2020 Playbook (Version III) for Athletes and Officials can be found HERE