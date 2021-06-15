US
US-EU summit

The coronavirus pandemic in the US

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the US

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:19 a.m. ET, June 15, 2021
1 min ago

Athletes face potential disqualification for breaking Covid-19 rules at Tokyo Olympics

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 3 in Tokyo.
The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 3 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Athletes who fail to comply with Covid-19 rules at this summer’s Tokyo Games face the prospect of disqualification, organizers announced on Tuesday as they published their third and final version of the Tokyo 2020 "Playbook."

The range of potential sanctions that organizers could impose on athletes and/or officials for Covid-19 violations ranges from warnings, temporary or permanent exclusion from the Games, withdrawal of accreditation through to disqualification and financial sanctions.

The latest version of the "Playbook," put together by officials, provided further new information concerning the lengthy Covid-19 countermeasures that will be put in place to safely hold this summer’s showpiece sporting event.

Here are some of the procedures:

  • Athletes will be tested daily using quantitative saliva antigen tests with the processing time expected to be no longer than 12 hours.
  • Athletes who return a positive result will have to take a follow-up test with results expected within three to five hours. 
  • Should a further positive result be returned, athletes will have to isolate in a general business hotel and will not be permitted to compete.
  • Athletes will not be allowed to go outside the hotel and the length of isolation will be determined by the Japanese health authorities, depending on the severity and symptoms of infection.

The decision on applicable measures for close contacts will be made on a case-by-case basis and will take into consideration the likelihood of the potential for spreading the virus.

Tokyo 2020 Playbook (Version III) for Athletes and Officials can be found HERE

2 min ago

US could've protected essential workers much more, former WH Covid-19 senior adviser says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Andy Slavitt, the former White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, speaks during an interview on June 15.
Andy Slavitt, the former White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, speaks during an interview on June 15. CNN

As the United States is on the cusp of hitting 600,000 coronavirus deaths, Andy Slavitt, the former White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, said “we as a country could have put the lives of people higher on the list versus our own individual liberties” throughout the pandemic. 

Slavitt said that the US could’ve protected essential workers much more. 

“We as a country decided that we were going to get many, many more people exposed without pay, without health care insurance, without support. And so we decided that the creature comforts — keeping the meat-packing plants open when they were unsafe — were more important than making sure we protected each other,” Slavitt said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Slavitt also said that former President Donald Trump “never proposed a solution” to mental health issues as a result of the pandemic. 

“It was all rhetoric. … All it was was a reason not to attack the problem at its core,” Slavitt said. 

“Trump tried to turn this into something which pitted us against one another, and that ultimately hurt us,” he added.

Slavitt also encouraged Americans to get vaccinated now, as those who have not been inoculated risk being exposed to the worrisome Delta variant. Unvaccinated populations in the US “clump together,” he said, and communities with low vaccination rates will be subject to outbreaks. 

“Those outbreaks are not going to hopefully have quite the wildfire spread as we saw in 2020, but they're still going to impact those communities very strongly,” he said. 

10 min ago

How the Covid-19 pandemic affected California, by the numbers

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Clinicians care for COVID-19 patients in a makeshift ICU at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on January 21 in Torrance, California.
Clinicians care for COVID-19 patients in a makeshift ICU at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on January 21 in Torrance, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

California residents remained in at least some version of a stay-at-home order for 453 days.

Today, the state is fully reopening it's economy, with some restrictions to mega-events like concerts, conventions, and sports.

Here's a look at some key Covid-19-related numbers for that state:

  • There have been at least 3,697,299 Covid-19 cases in California, according to data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
  • There have been at least 62,505 Covid-19 fatalities, per CDPH.
  • Infections peaked in early January with more than 60,000 new cases reported on Jan. 4 and close to 700 deaths each day for more than a week.
  • Hospitals were overcome with Covid-19 patients during that time, averaging about 22,000 new admissions each day.

28 min ago

What visitors should expect when traveling to California

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Travelers push their luggage on a crosswalk at Los Angeles International Airport on May 27 in Los Angeles.
Travelers push their luggage on a crosswalk at Los Angeles International Airport on May 27 in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

California is fully reopening its economy today after becoming the first state in the nation to implement a stay-at-home order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you're planning to visit California, here's what you need to need to know before you go:

  • There's a travel advisory: California has issued a travel advisory that recommends caution, testing, and self-quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from out of state and residents returning to the state, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Fully vaccinated travelers can safely enter and travel within the state.
  • Visiting Disneyland: Out-of-state guests will be welcome at the park starting today, but reservations are still required. Masks are not required for fully-vaccinated visitors inside the park, but will be mandatory on the parking lot trams. Additionally, guests will be allowed to “self-determine” social distancing.
  • Touring Yosemite National Park: Reservations are required to drive into Yosemite through Sept. 30, 2021. Some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating.
32 min ago

Here's what you need to know about California's reopening

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Patrons cheer during the "Countdown To Reopening" party at The Abbey on June 15 in West Hollywood, California.
Patrons cheer during the "Countdown To Reopening" party at The Abbey on June 15 in West Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

More than 15 months after becoming the first state in the nation to implement a stay-at-home order due to the Covid-19 pandemic, California fully reopened its economy today after more than 70% of eligible residents received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and new case rates have remained steadily below 1%.

What restrictions are going away? For all business sectors, Covid-19 restrictions including capacity limitations and social distancing requirements will be lifted. 

What restrictions will remain? Mega-events like concerts, conventions, and sports will still have some restrictions. Vaccine verification will be required for those attending indoor events with 5,000 people or more, and recommended for outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees.

Will people still need to wear masks? A new health order will go into effect today, allowing for vaccinated individuals to go without a face covering in most situations, in accordance with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear a face covering in public indoor settings.

  • Masks will still be mandated in certain places including on public transportation, and indoors in hospitals, and jails.
  • K-12 schools and child care centers will continue to require face coverings.
  • Businesses can still require masks at their discretion.
  • Cal/OSHA is set to adopt new rules for face coverings in the workplace, but because that isn’t expected until the end of June, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated Monday he will sign an executive order later this week “to clear up any ambiguity.”

What’s the vaccination situation in California? California has administered nearly 40 million vaccines, and about 72% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, Newsom said Monday. Approximately 47% of residents are fully vaccinated.

There will be no vaccine requirement or so-called vaccine passport, but Newsom plans to announce an electronic version of their vaccine cards later this week.

The state has invested a whopping $116.5 million in incentives, offering gift cards and cash prizes. Today, state officials will hold a drawing where 10 people who have been vaccinated will each win a $1.5 million grand prize.

On Monday, California added six “dream vacations” to the prize pool, which include popular destinations like San Francisco, San Diego, Palm Springs, and Anaheim. Each package will focus on a specific area and include prizes like theme park admission, Giants, Padres, or Lakers tickets, or a luxury hotel stay. Winners will be chosen on July 1.

What happens to California’s reopening tier system? California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” which assigned each of the state’s 58 counties to a four-tiered, color-coded category with easing restrictions, will be retired.

What about the state of emergency? Newsom is not ending state of emergency, saying the pandemic is not yet behind us.

All changes were implemented at midnight local time.