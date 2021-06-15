12 states have now fully vaccinated at least half of their residents, CDC data shows

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Oregon Health & Science University mass vaccination site in Portland, Oregon, on May 17. Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Twelve states have fully vaccinated at least half of their residents against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oregon is the latest state to reach this threshold, reporting 50% of its residents fully vaccinated. Oregon joins Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

All of these states have administered more than 75% of vaccines received, and all but Oregon have met the Biden administration’s goal of 70% of adult residents given at least one dose by July 4. Oregon is reporting 68% of adult residents with one dose of a vaccine.

Overall, 52.6% of the total US population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 145 million people – 43.9% of the US population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

More than 311 million doses of vaccine have been administered in total, about 83.2% of the 374 million doses that have been delivered.

According to CDC data, more than 1.2 million doses have been reported administered since Monday. This gives the country a seven-day average of 1,137,572 doses administered per day, the highest this number has been since Saturday, and the third-highest the average has been since the beginning of June.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.