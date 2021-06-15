CDC labels Delta variant a "variant of concern." Here's what that means.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”

What this means: The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or it can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.

The CDC said the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, has attributes of increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralization by some EUA monoclonal antibody treatments and potential reduction in neutralization after vaccination in lab tests.

Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant a “variant of interest.” The World Health Organization classified the Delta variant as a variant of concern on May 10.

A study on the Delta variant in Scotland published on Monday found that the variant was associated with about double the risk of hospitalization compared with the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, that was first identified in the UK.

At a White House Covid-19 briefing last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, noting that the Delta variant is now in circulation in the United States at a rate similar to the tipping point seen in the UK, where the variant is now dominant.

Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, said on CNN’s New Day today that the Delta variant is a reason to encourage unvaccinated people to “strongly consider” getting a Covid-19 vaccine, as communities with low rates of vaccine may be at risk for Covid-19 outbreaks.