The Delta variant is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the US, raising concerns that outbreaks could hit vulnerable communities come fall.

Experts have been warning that the Delta variant — which is also known as or B.1.617.2 and was first identified in India — could pose considerable danger to those who are unvaccinated.

The good news is that two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine appear to provide good protection against some of the worrisome new variants circulating, including the Delta variant, other researchers reported this week in the journal Nature.

"New variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic persists," researchers said, adding that there has been no evidence that variants have largely escaped such vaccine protections.

"Therefore, increasing the proportion of the population immunized with current safe and effective authorized vaccines remains a key strategy to minimize the emergence of new variants and end the Covid-19 pandemic."

Early data published by PHE showed similar results for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They, too, appeared to be effective against the Delta variant once both doses have been administered.

