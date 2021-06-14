US
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:45 a.m. ET, June 14, 2021
4 min ago

A dangerous new variant is on the rise in the US — but vaccines appear to provide good protection

The Delta variant is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the US, raising concerns that outbreaks could hit vulnerable communities come fall.

Experts have been warning that the Delta variant — which is also known as or B.1.617.2 and was first identified in India — could pose considerable danger to those who are unvaccinated.

The good news is that two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine appear to provide good protection against some of the worrisome new variants circulating, including the Delta variant, other researchers reported this week in the journal Nature.

"New variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic persists," researchers said, adding that there has been no evidence that variants have largely escaped such vaccine protections.

"Therefore, increasing the proportion of the population immunized with current safe and effective authorized vaccines remains a key strategy to minimize the emergence of new variants and end the Covid-19 pandemic."

Early data published by PHE showed similar results for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They, too, appeared to be effective against the Delta variant once both doses have been administered.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Madeline Holcombe contributed reporting to this post.

13 min ago

This weekend set pandemic travel records

From CNN's Greg Wallace

Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12.
Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12. Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Airport security checkpoints on Sunday recorded the busiest day of the pandemic for the second time this weekend.   

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.1 million people on Sunday, after screening 2.03 million on Friday. Those were the only two days since the pandemic collapsed air travel in March and April 2020 that the number of people screened was above the 2-million mark.  

The numbers represent a growing number of Americans looking to vacation or visit family this summer, as airlines say business travel has not recovered. United said Friday it expects to have most of its crewmembers actively flying by the fall. 

On the equivalent days in 2019, TSA screened 2.6 and 2.7 million people, according to its data. 