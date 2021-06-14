This weekend set pandemic travel records

Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12. Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Airport security checkpoints on Sunday recorded the busiest day of the pandemic for the second time this weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.1 million people on Sunday, after screening 2.03 million on Friday. Those were the only two days since the pandemic collapsed air travel in March and April 2020 that the number of people screened was above the 2-million mark.

The numbers represent a growing number of Americans looking to vacation or visit family this summer, as airlines say business travel has not recovered. United said Friday it expects to have most of its crewmembers actively flying by the fall.

On the equivalent days in 2019, TSA screened 2.6 and 2.7 million people, according to its data.