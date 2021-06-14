US
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:59 a.m. ET, June 14, 2021
17 min ago

Delta variant about doubles risk of hospitalization, Scottish study shows 

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Nurses check on a Covid-19 patient in the critical care unit of Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England on March 17.
The Delta variant, which is also known as B1.617.2 and was first identified in India, is associated with approximately double the risk of hospitalization compared with the Alpha variant (or B.1.1.7) first identified in the UK, according to the preliminary findings of a Scottish study published Monday in The Lancet. 

A research team from the Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland analyzed data from 5.4 million people in Scotland as part of the “EAVE II” project. The study comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced last week the Delta variant makes up 91% of new cases in the UK.

During the period included in the study, April 1 to June 6, there were 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalizations, according to the study. Among those, 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalizations were found to be the Delta variant. Risk of admission was “particularly increased in those with five or more relevant comorbidities,” the study says. 

The early findings suggest two Covid-19 vaccine doses provide protection against the Delta variant, but it may be a lower level of protection than against the Alpha variant. Vaccines were found to reduce the risk of being admitted to hospital, but strong protective effects against the Delta variant were not seen until at least 28 days after the first vaccine dose, the study added.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to provide 79% protection against infection from the Delta variant, compared with 92% against the Alpha variant, in community cases at least two weeks after the second dose.

“For the same scenario, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60 per cent protection against infection with the Delta variant compared with 73 per cent for the Alpha variant. This lower vaccine effect may reflect that is takes longer to develop immunity with Oxford-AstraZeneca,” a news release from the universities added. However, the research team urged caution when it comes to comparing vaccines because of the observational nature of the study. 

“Over a matter of weeks the Delta variant has become the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in Scotland. It is unfortunately associated with increased risk of hospitalization from Covid-19. Whilst possibly not as effective as against other variants, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines still offer substantial protection against the risk of infection and hospitalization. It is therefore really important that, when offered second doses, people take these up both to protect themselves and to reduce household and community transmission,” professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute and EAVE II study lead, said in a statement.

The findings of the research were released ahead of an announcement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about a potential delay to the lifting of all social contact restrictions in England, with the government suggesting this will allow more time for people to receive two doses of the vaccine.   

“It is important to recognize that these are preliminary results using rapidly accessible data. A fuller understanding will come when the results presented here are combined with similar analyses from other data sets in the UK,” professor Chris Robertson of Strathclyde University added.

2 hr 16 min ago

Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy in US and Mexico Phase 3 trial

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Medical lab scientists work on samples collected in the Novavax phase 3 clinical vaccine trial at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, on February 12.
The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was found to have an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a Phase 3 trial conducted across the United States and Mexico.

Additional analyses of the trial are ongoing, according to the company, and will be submitted to peer-reviewed journals for publication.

The trial results appear consistent with the efficacy and safety profile the vaccine previously showed in a Phase 3 trial conducted in the United Kingdom, Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, told CNN.

"Different continent, different population, different viruses floating around, and yet, we still see really good efficacy," Glenn said. "This is what you want to have."

The study launched in December and enrolled 29,960 adults across 113 sites in the United States and six sites in Mexico. Some of the participants were given a placebo and some were administered two doses of the Novavax vaccine 21 days apart.

The company said the vaccine was "generally well-tolerated" and common side effects included pain at the injection site, lasting less than three days, and fatigue, headache and muscle pain, lasting less than two days.

There were 77 Covid-19 cases that emerged among participants during the study, according to Novavax. Sixty-three of the cases were in people in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group.

The company noted that all cases in the vaccine group were mild. There were 10 moderate and four severe cases in the placebo group, demonstrating a vaccine efficacy of 100% against moderate or severe disease, according to Novavax.

Novavax's coronavirus vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, differs from the three vaccines already in use in the United States. The vaccine relies on what is called recombinant nanoparticle technology and Novavax's adjuvant, called Matrix-M, to stimulate an immune response.

What's next: Novavax said on Monday it plans to apply in the US for emergency use authorization of its vaccine in the third quarter of this year and is "on track" to manufacture about 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter.

2 hr 8 min ago

Delta variant "could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall," former FDA commissioner warns

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The B.1.617.2 Covid-19 variant, or Delta variant, “could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday.

“Right now, in the United States it's about 10% of infections,” Scott Gottlieb said in a CBS interview. “It's doubling every two weeks, so it's probably going to become the dominant strain here in the United States.”

“That doesn't mean that we're going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over,” he added.

Gottlieb cited data suggesting the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is about 60% more transmissible than the B.117, or Alpha, variant first identified in the UK. He noted that current Covid-19 vaccines appear to provide some protection against the variant.

“I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination – particularly in parts of the south, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low – there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant,” Gottlieb said.

Remember: There is evidence the existing Covid-19 shots are working against the Delta variant.

A team of researchers at BioNTech and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported last week they had found evidence the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would protect against infection with the Delta variant and others.

Early data published by PHE showed similar results for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They, too, appeared to be effective against the Delta variant once both doses have been administered.

3 hr 18 min ago

A dangerous new variant is on the rise in the US — but vaccines appear to provide good protection

A medical worker prepares a Covid-19 test swab at Hope Clinic in Houston, Texas, on May 21.
The Delta variant is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the US, raising concerns that outbreaks could hit vulnerable communities come fall.

Experts have been warning that the Delta variant — which is also known as or B.1.617.2 and was first identified in India — could pose considerable danger to those who are unvaccinated.

The good news is that two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine appear to provide good protection against some of the worrisome new variants circulating, including the Delta variant, other researchers reported this week in the journal Nature.

"New variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic persists," researchers said, adding that there has been no evidence that variants have largely escaped such vaccine protections.

"Therefore, increasing the proportion of the population immunized with current safe and effective authorized vaccines remains a key strategy to minimize the emergence of new variants and end the Covid-19 pandemic."

Early data published by PHE showed similar results for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They, too, appeared to be effective against the Delta variant once both doses have been administered.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Madeline Holcombe contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 30 min ago

This weekend set pandemic travel records

From CNN's Greg Wallace

Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12.
Airport security checkpoints on Sunday recorded the busiest day of the pandemic for the second time this weekend.   

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.1 million people on Sunday, after screening 2.03 million on Friday. Those were the only two days since the pandemic collapsed air travel in March and April 2020 that the number of people screened was above the 2-million mark.  

The numbers represent a growing number of Americans looking to vacation or visit family this summer, as airlines say business travel has not recovered. United said Friday it expects to have most of its crewmembers actively flying by the fall. 

On the equivalent days in 2019, TSA screened 2.6 and 2.7 million people, according to its data. 