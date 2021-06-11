US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Published 8:08 AM ET, Fri June 11, 2021
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Seattle has fully vaccinated 70% of residents 12 and older, mayor says

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson, Andy Rose and Melissa Alonso

Seattle, Washington, has fully vaccinated 70% of residents ages 12 and older, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday.

Seventy-eight percent of Seattle residents 12 years old and older have started the vaccination process but are not yet fully vaccinated. Seattle has administered more than 249,000 vaccines to more than 131,000 people, according to a news release.

Covid-19 rates and deaths in Seattle and King County are falling, the release stated. In King County, an estimated 95% of all new Covid-19 cases are in people who have not started vaccinations, it added.