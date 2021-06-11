US
2021 G7 summit

US begins reopening

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:24 p.m. ET, June 11, 2021
1 hr 44 min ago

Chicago is officially reopened, mayor says

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks in Chicago on June 11.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks in Chicago on June 11. WLS

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was met with cheers when she announced the city is fully reopened.

The city moved into Phase 5 of its reopening plan, which allows businesses to operate without Covid-19 guidelines.

“Meaning capacity limits gone, mask mandates not mandatory, and social distancing requirements lifted,” Lightfoot said.

Masks remain required in some places, per federal guidelines, the mayor said, including on public transportation and in health care facilities, schools, shelters and correctional facilities. 

Those who are not vaccinated should still wear masks, the mayor said.

“This time last year, our city was in a very different place,” Lightfoot said. “And it's been 15 months since Covid first came to our city, wreaked havoc on nearly every aspect of our lives, and forced us to grapple with feelings of fear, loss, grief, unlike anything we'd ever experienced before in our lifetime.”

The mayor acknowledged how much people have endured, telling them “now it's time for you to get up, get out of the house this summer, and — fully and safely — and enjoy the events of the best city on the planet, our beloved city of Chicago.”

This morning, Lightfoot told CNN’s John Berman on New Day that the "economy is poised to come roaring back" with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

Her announcement comes as the state moves into its final phase of the Restore Illinois plan. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will eliminate all capacity limits and align mask requirements with those of the CDC’s guidelines today.

3 hr 9 min ago

Brazil approves Pfizer/BioNTech as first vaccine for minors over 12

From journalist Fernanda Wenzel 

A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in São Paulo, Brazil, on May 6.
A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in São Paulo, Brazil, on May 6. Andre Penner/AP

Brazil's first vaccine for minors over the age of 12 was approved by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) on Thursday. 

Pfizer/BioNTech was authorized after the evaluation of studies developed outside Brazil, according to ANVISA, and was the only vaccine approved for use by people under 18 years old. 

Brazil has received 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week, which will be distributed to all states in the next few days. In total, the pharmaceutical company has delivered 5.9 million doses to Brazil, and the contract with the government predicts a total of 200 million doses by the end of the year. 

4 hr 23 min ago

Seattle has fully vaccinated 70% of residents 12 and older, mayor says

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson, Andy Rose and Melissa Alonso

A person receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle on January 24.
A person receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle on January 24. Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images

Seattle, Washington, has fully vaccinated 70% of residents ages 12 and older, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday.

Seventy-eight percent of Seattle residents 12 years old and older have started the vaccination process but are not yet fully vaccinated. Seattle has administered more than 249,000 vaccines to more than 131,000 people, according to a news release.

Covid-19 rates and deaths in Seattle and King County are falling, the release stated. In King County, an estimated 95% of all new Covid-19 cases are in people who have not started vaccinations, it added.