By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:26 p.m. ET, June 10, 2021
1 hr 18 min ago

Routine child vaccinations dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, study finds

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Routine child and adolescent vaccinations dropped in the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in the following months was not enough to regain lost ground, according to research published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers looked at data on childhood vaccinations given from March to September 2020 in nine US states and New York City.

They found that the number of vaccinations dropped substantially from March to May, when eight of the 10 jurisdictions were under stay-at-home orders. Though vaccinations rose back to pre-pandemic levels from June to September, when most stay-at-home orders were lifted, the team says it was not enough to “catch up” children who missed routine vaccinations.

“This lag in catch-up vaccination might pose a serious public health threat that would result in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, especially in schools that have reopened for in-person learning,” the CDC-led team of researchers write.

During March through May, diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccinations dropped by a median of 15.7% for children under 2 years, and 60% for children ages 2 to 6. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations declined by a median of 22.4% among children over 1 and under 2, and 63% among children ages 2 to 8. HPV vaccinations declined by a median of 63.6% among children ages 9 to 12 years, and 71.3% among adolescents ages 13 to 17.

Though vaccinations increased in the following months, no jurisdiction sustained a jump above pre-pandemic levels, which the team says would have been necessary to make up for lost ground.

The analysis included data from Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York City, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Findings from a separate analysis of insurance claims released Wednesday by GlaxoSmithKline showed a potential 8.8 million adolescent vaccine doses were missed in 2020. Non-influenza vaccine claims dropped by 13 to 35% among adolescents, compared to the previous year.

“As COVID-19 vaccinations become readily available to pediatric populations, CDC recommends providers consider co-administering COVID-19 vaccines with other routinely recommended vaccines, especially when patients are behind or might fall behind on routine recommended vaccines,” the CDC researchers write.
1 hr 16 min ago

UK coronavirus variant rose to prominence in US over first 4 months of 2021, CDC study shows

From CNN's Ryan Prior

Over the first four months of 2021, the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK rapidly rose from causing a tiny percentage of Covid-19 cases in the US to becoming the most common strain of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

As of Jan. 2, B.1.1.7, also dubbed the Alpha variant, accounted for 0.2% of US cases, the CDC said in its weekly report.

By the end of February, tests showed that the B.1.1.7 variant accounted for 11.4% of US cases. And by April it was accounting for 66% of infections in the US. The researchers cited a "nowcast" projection that it was likely to account for 72.4% of cases by May 8.

"This rapid expansion is consistent with a model-based prediction that B.1.1.7 could become a predominant variant," the research team wrote.

The P.1 variant first detected in Brazil appeared in the US in late January but only accounted for an estimated 5% of infections by April 24, the CDC's data shows.

“These findings are consistent with reports of potential increased transmission of the B.1.1.7 and P.1 variants,” the CDC-led team wrote.

“Four additional variants of interest or variants of concern (B.1.526, B.1.526.1, B.1.429, and B.1.427) are estimated to each account for less than 1% of circulating infections domestically as of the two-week period ending April 24,” they added. All four first arose in the US. 

The results "underscore the need for robust and timely genomic surveillance," they added.

2 hr 7 min ago

FDA extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to 4.5 months

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado.
A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized an extension of the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, the company said in a statement Thursday. 

The move increases the storage time for the vaccine from 3 to 4.5 months and comes amid concerns from states that some currently available doses were set to expire at the end of this month. 

“The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies, which have demonstrated that the vaccine is stable at 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit,” the company said. 

2 hr 10 min ago

The Macy's 4th of July fireworks will be back in NYC this summer

From CNN's Laura Ly

Fireworks are launched from the Empire State Building as part of the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on July 4, 2020, in New York City.
Fireworks are launched from the Empire State Building as part of the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on July 4, 2020, in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Macy’s 4th of July fireworks will return to New York City this summer with a “full-scale firework show as we have loved it for decades and decades,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.

Designated viewing areas for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will be managed by the New York City Police Department, De Blasio said. 

According to Will Coss, the producer of this year’s Macy’s show, the fireworks will start around 9:25 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks, which will run for about 25 minutes, will launch from five barges in the East River near midtown Manhattan and will include around 65,000 shells and effects.  

The show will also coincide with a two-hour television special on NBC, with performances from musical guests such as Coldplay, One Republic, the Black Pumas and Reba McIntire, Coss said. 

The mayor also said the Macy’s fireworks show will be followed by an additional 4th of July fireworks show on Coney Island.

De Blasio attributed the return of the Macy’s show to millions of New Yorkers getting vaccinated. More than 8.6 million doses have been administered in New York City so far, De Blasio said.

2 hr 38 min ago

Here's where the US stands in its vaccine rollout

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Zack Cather is vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic set up at a firehouse in Cooke City, Montana, on June 8.
Zack Cather is vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic set up at a firehouse in Cooke City, Montana, on June 8. William Campbell/Getty Images

As a wave of optimism about the US's inch toward normalcy has swept the country, vaccination rates are continuing at an uneven pace. Many experts warn unvaccinated people to take caution in the face of new Covid-19 variants.

Here's a look at where the US stands in its vaccination efforts:

  • Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company. The only vaccine to be approved for people as young as 12, so far, is Pfizer.
  • These eight states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. You can check out your state’s vaccination rate here.
  • Meanwhile, these six states have the lowest vaccination rates in the country, according to CDC data: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming.
  • The US surgeon general issued a warning for those not vaccinated: Don’t let your guard down quite yet. Unvaccinated people are increasingly at risk due to the emergence of new variants.
  • Some states reported Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses are expiring before they get used. The company and federal officials say they're looking at whether expiration dates can be extended — and whether the doses could be put to use elsewhere before they expire.
  • Many states are scaling back their daily tracking of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some health officials are calling this move premature and cite the need for improvement in vaccination rates before states can let off the gas pedal.
  • The US has purchased and will donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, a person familiar with the move told CNN. Around 200 million doses will go out in 2021 and 300 million will be distributed in the first half of 2022.
3 hr 32 min ago

"We don't really know" how long J&J vaccines can last before expiration, company board member says

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

A person receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose on May 19, in Washington, D.C.
A person receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose on May 19, in Washington, D.C. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson is working with the US Food and Drug Administration to study how long its one-dose Covid-19 vaccine can last before expiration, in light of recent reports that a number of available doses might expire by the end of the month, a company board member told CNN on Thursday.

“We don’t really know how long these vaccines can last on the shelf,” Dr. Mark McClellan, a former FDA Commissioner and current Johnson & Johnson board member, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. 

“The J&J vaccine is one you can refrigerate for a long time but as part of this emergency, we weren’t able to take the time to see just how long they could last,” he said, adding that those studies are currently ongoing.

McClellan said the country’s “excess supplies” of the shot exist in case of complications such as emerging variants or demand for a booster shot, and that the US needs to increase vaccine donations to other countries.

“There are logistics to work out – legal issues and so forth. That’s something we need to work on right now,” he said. “We need to ramp that up, and hopefully that’s something that the US and other countries that have benefited from these vaccines can do to accelerate the end of the pandemic.”

2 hr 50 min ago

WHO: Africa needs a further 225 million Covid-19 vaccines to hit 10% immunity target

From CNN’s James Briggs and Lindsay Isaac 

A man receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Kampala, Uganda, on May 31.
A man receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Kampala, Uganda, on May 31. Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua/Getty Images

Africa needs another 225 million Covid-19 doses in order to fully vaccinate 10% of the population in every country by September, WHO regional director of Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said on Thursday. 

“With vaccine stocks and shipments drying up, the continents vaccination coverage for the first dose remains stuck at around 2% and about 1% in Sub Saharan Africa. While some wealthy nations raced past the 60% mark,” Moeti said at a news conference.

There has been substantial concern that the situation in Africa will continue to worsen as it reaches the five million case mark, "and this virus has already claimed 133,000 African lives," Moeti said.

"In the past seven days 88,000 cases were reported – an increase of 19% from the previous week," Moeti added.

“In the past three weeks we've seen a sustained increase in cases with some countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Zambia, clearly experiencing a resurgence, and the surge confirmed in South Africa,” Moeti said.  

However, recent moves by western countries to step up donations is encouraging, he said. “The tide is starting to turn, we are now seeing wealthy nations begin to turn promises into action.”  

US President Biden is set to announce Thursday evening that the United States plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to 92 low and lower middle income countries. Other countries such as France are also expected to make deliveries via COVAX – an alliance designed to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. Moeti said it is “a monumental step forward” for the distribution of vaccines in the African Union.

A senior US administration official told reporters on a briefing call Thursday, “This will be clearly the largest purchase and donation of Covid-19 vaccines by a single country, by far, and it’s an unprecedented response.” 

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly implied 133,000 Africans have died from Covid-19 in the past week. That's the total number of Covid-19 deaths on the continent since the pandemic began.

4 hr 39 min ago

Variant first identified in India now comprises 91% of new cases in the UK, health minister says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks to a parliamentary committee on Thursday, June 10.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks to a parliamentary committee on Thursday, June 10. House of Commons/PA Images/Getty Images

The B1.617.2 variant — also called the Delta variant, which was first identified in India — now comprises 91% of new coronavirus cases in the UK according to British Health Minister Matt Hancock. 

Speaking before a special parliamentary committee on Thursday, Hancock said that he saw the figure in the latest assessment on Wednesday night. The spread of the Delta variant has prompted concerns about the likelihood of the UK lifting its final stage of restrictions as planned on June 21.

Hancock told the committee that the government is "looking at this data every single day" to establish the impact of the variant on government plans. The government still has "a couple more days data to look at" it but will "make the decision very soon," Hancock added. 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on on Monday about the final stage in the ease of restrictions. Parts of North-East England have observed great surges in cases of the variant prompting the UK government to call in the UK army for assistance. 

Troops will be deployed across Greater Manchester and Lancashire to help with testing, door-to-door community engagement, planning and logistics with decisions made based on local needs, according to the UK Health department.

5 hr 39 min ago

NOW: FDA advisers meeting on coronavirus vaccines for children

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has begun.

The meeting is being held to discuss, in general, data needed to support the authorization or licensure of coronavirus vaccines for use in pediatric populations.

The VRBPAC meeting is scheduled to run until 3:40 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream here