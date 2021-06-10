US
Live Updates

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:50 p.m. ET, June 10, 2021
33 min ago

No shipments of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine have gone out from the government in weeks, official says

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

No shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine have gone out from the federal government in several weeks, CNN has learned, because the one-shot vaccine is in short supply.

The government has not sent any doses of J&J to states since the first week of May, an official told CNN. That figure checks out with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine shipments.

This is directly linked to the issues related to the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore. The facility, which has been riddled with issues, has still not produced a single useable dose of J&J’s vaccine as it waits for regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, which has not yet been granted.

35 min ago

Top FDA official reminds vaccine advisers that kids do die of coronavirus

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The coronavirus pandemic might not have hit children as hard as it has hit adults, but children do die of Covid-19, a top US Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday.

Dr. Peter Marks, who heads FDA’s vaccine division, spoke at the very end of a meeting of the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting, called to discuss what might be needed for FDA to consider extending authorization of coronavirus vaccines to children under 12.

Several advisers were cautious about the idea of extending authorization to children and mentioned that the virus has caused serious disease in children as often as it has among adults.

“I also want to take a moment to remember all the children who have died of Covid-19 in this pandemic, because that should not be forgotten here,” Marks told the meeting in closing remarks. 

“I just want to reiterate something here – this is an illness that takes the lives of children. We know that over 300 children have died in the pandemic so far,” said Marks, who is director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has reports of 314 deaths in children 17 and younger in the US from Covid-19.

“And that if one looked at the death rate of the 11-17-year-olds who had Covid-19, it was about 1 in 3,600 of those individuals. And since we had over a million cases in that age range, you can see that there are deaths due to this,” Marks added. 

“All of us have the goal to eliminate any vaccine-preventable deaths that we can with a reasonable benefit-risk.”

1 min ago

New Hampshire's Covid-19 state of emergency expires at midnight on Friday

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, left, speaks during a press conference in Concord, New Hampshire, on June 10.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that the state’s Covid-19 state of emergency will end at midnight on Friday night and that he would not be renewing it.

Sununu said the state of emergency “is no longer necessary to manage the remaining pieces of the pandemic.” 

However, the governor said a public health incident will remain in place, allowing health care providers and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate continued Covid-19 efforts.

"I can remember going back to the moments before that day, where we said, 'wow, we hope that we wouldn't have to get to a state of emergency,' and then things moving so fast," Sununu said, remembering the early days of the pandemic.

According to Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, the state didn’t order any new vaccine doses this week and ordered only half of its normal allocation last week. "Our supply is exceeding demand," Daly said.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, however, noted that the pandemic isn't over, despite New Hampshire’s state of emergency expiring on Friday.

1 hr 15 min ago

American Academy of Pediatrics updates guidelines for children returning to sports and activities

From CNN's Sarah Braner

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidance for children returning to sports and physical activity, urging eligible people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and encouraging unvaccinated people to wear masks during many activities.

All eligible athletes should get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, the guidelines say. Once people are vaccinated, they are advised to follow US Disease Control and Prevention guidance for vaccinated individuals, which say they do not need to wear a mask in most situations. 

Unvaccinated athletes should wear a mask for all indoor activity except situations in which a mask may pose a hazard. For outdoor activities, AAP recommends that unvaccinated athletes wear a mask while on the sidelines and in all activities involving sustained contact of 3 feet or less. 

“Parents and spectators should follow current local regulations for physical distancing and use of face masks,” the academy said in a news release about the update. “Because indoor areas have higher rates of COVID-19 transmission, all spectators, regardless of vaccine status, should consider wearing a face mask during sporting events with limited spacing.” 

Because Covid-19 transmission is reduced outdoors, a mask may not be required for all activities that take place outside, the guidelines say.

Additionally, athletes with Covid-19 who display mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are no longer advised to see a doctor for clearance, the academy says; a phone call or telemedicine visit to screen for cardiac symptoms and update record will work, and allow for faster return to activities.

Children and teenagers who have not been consistently active for more than one month are advised to make a gradual return to activity, AAP says. The academy recommends they start at 25% of their usual volume and intensity of activity and increase volume and intensity by 10% per week. 

1 hr 8 min ago

Biden said the US will donate 500 million vaccines to other countries. Here's what we know about the plan.

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered at a drive up vaccination in Reno, Nevada, on December 17, 2020.
President Biden announced today the United States will purchase and donate 500 million Pfizer vaccines globally.

"America knows first-hand the tragedy of this pandemic. We've had more people die in the United States than anywhere in the world, nearly 600,000 of our fellow Americans," Biden said in remarks after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He added, "We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery."

Here’s everything you need to know about the plan:

  • Vaccines will begin to be shipped in August, with 200 million doses to be delivered this year and the other 300 million to be delivered in the first half of 2022, according to officials.
  • The move counters efforts by Russia and China to use their own state-funded vaccines to expand their global influence. Many countries have been buying up large numbers of Russian and Chinese vaccines to fill the gaps in their own vaccine rollouts. The White House said it is concerned by efforts by Russia and China to use vaccines to make geopolitical gains.
  • Moreover, Biden underscored that there were no strings attached with accepting the US-bought vaccines. “We're doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic. That's it. Period,” Biden said.
  • According to a senior administration official, Biden’s donation is “the largest purchase and donation of Covid-19 vaccines by a single country, by far, and it's an unprecedented response."
  • The half-billion donation is also intended to encourage other US allies to provide aid. Biden said the G7 nations would be announcing "the full scope" of their commitment tomorrow, and he noted that the US vaccine donation is not "the end of our efforts to fight Covid-19 or vaccinate the world."
3 hr 25 min ago

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine neutralizes some worrisome variants, study finds

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are seen at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14 in Los Angeles.
Two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine appear to provide good protection against some of the worrisome new variants of the virus that are circulating, including the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant, which was first seen in India, researchers reported Thursday. 

Global leaders are warning about the spread of the new variants, some of which seem to be more transmissible, but the study published in the journal Nature indicates full vaccination elicits an immune response that should be expected to protect people well against infection with the new variants.

Researchers at BioNTech, the University of Texas Medical Branch and elsewhere tested lab-engineered viruses against blood taken from 20 fully immunized people – meaning they’d had both doses at least two weeks prior.

The immune cells in the blood neutralized several lab-made versions of the strains, including B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, B.1.618 (all first identified in India) and B.1.525 (first identified in Nigeria), they reported.

“A recent real-world study in participants who had received two doses of BNT162b2 (the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine) demonstrated an effectiveness of 75% against any documented infection and 100% against documented severe, critical, or fatal disease caused by the variant B.1.351, which showed a similar reduction of neutralization titers as B.1.617.1,” they wrote.

“New variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic persists. To date, there is no evidence that virus variants have escaped BNT162b2-mediated protection from COVID-19,” they added.

“Therefore, increasing the proportion of the population immunized with current safe and effective authorized vaccines remains a key strategy to minimize the emergence of new variants and end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

3 hr 37 min ago

US plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, Biden says

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global COVID-19 vaccination efforts ahead of the G-7 summit on June 10 in St. Ives, England.
President Biden announced Thursday that the United States plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally as part of his efforts to reassert US leadership on the world stage.

"America knows first-hand the tragedy of this pandemic. We've had more people die in the United States than anywhere in the world, nearly 600,000 of our fellow Americans," Biden said in remarks after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He added, "We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery."

Administration officials suggested the move is part of a broader effort for the world's democracies to lead the way in pandemic recovery.

"This will be clearly the largest purchase and donation of Covid-19 vaccines by a single country, by far, and it's an unprecedented response," a senior administration official told reporters Thursday.

"We want to do everything we can to prevent more tragic loss across the globe," the official said, adding that it is "in our national interest to end this pandemic everywhere."

4 hr 42 min ago

Routine child vaccinations dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, study finds

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Routine child and adolescent vaccinations dropped in the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in the following months was not enough to regain lost ground, according to research published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers looked at data on childhood vaccinations given from March to September 2020 in nine US states and New York City.

They found that the number of vaccinations dropped substantially from March to May, when eight of the 10 jurisdictions were under stay-at-home orders. Though vaccinations rose back to pre-pandemic levels from June to September, when most stay-at-home orders were lifted, the team says it was not enough to “catch up” children who missed routine vaccinations.

“This lag in catch-up vaccination might pose a serious public health threat that would result in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, especially in schools that have reopened for in-person learning,” the CDC-led team of researchers write.

During March through May, diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccinations dropped by a median of 15.7% for children under 2 years, and 60% for children ages 2 to 6. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations declined by a median of 22.4% among children over 1 and under 2, and 63% among children ages 2 to 8. HPV vaccinations declined by a median of 63.6% among children ages 9 to 12 years, and 71.3% among adolescents ages 13 to 17.

Though vaccinations increased in the following months, no jurisdiction sustained a jump above pre-pandemic levels, which the team says would have been necessary to make up for lost ground.

The analysis included data from Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York City, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Findings from a separate analysis of insurance claims released Wednesday by GlaxoSmithKline showed a potential 8.8 million adolescent vaccine doses were missed in 2020. Non-influenza vaccine claims dropped by 13 to 35% among adolescents, compared to the previous year.

“As COVID-19 vaccinations become readily available to pediatric populations, CDC recommends providers consider co-administering COVID-19 vaccines with other routinely recommended vaccines, especially when patients are behind or might fall behind on routine recommended vaccines,” the CDC researchers write.
4 hr 40 min ago

UK coronavirus variant rose to prominence in US over first 4 months of 2021, CDC study shows

From CNN's Ryan Prior

Over the first four months of 2021, the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK rapidly rose from causing a tiny percentage of Covid-19 cases in the US to becoming the most common strain of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

As of Jan. 2, B.1.1.7, also dubbed the Alpha variant, accounted for 0.2% of US cases, the CDC said in its weekly report.

By the end of February, tests showed that the B.1.1.7 variant accounted for 11.4% of US cases. And by April it was accounting for 66% of infections in the US. The researchers cited a "nowcast" projection that it was likely to account for 72.4% of cases by May 8.

"This rapid expansion is consistent with a model-based prediction that B.1.1.7 could become a predominant variant," the research team wrote.

The P.1 variant first detected in Brazil appeared in the US in late January but only accounted for an estimated 5% of infections by April 24, the CDC's data shows.

“These findings are consistent with reports of potential increased transmission of the B.1.1.7 and P.1 variants,” the CDC-led team wrote.

“Four additional variants of interest or variants of concern (B.1.526, B.1.526.1, B.1.429, and B.1.427) are estimated to each account for less than 1% of circulating infections domestically as of the two-week period ending April 24,” they added. All four first arose in the US. 

The results "underscore the need for robust and timely genomic surveillance," they added.