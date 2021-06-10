No shipments of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine have gone out from the government in weeks, official says

The coronavirus pandemic might not have hit children as hard as it has hit adults, but children do die of Covid-19, a top US Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday.

Dr. Peter Marks, who heads FDA’s vaccine division, spoke at the very end of a meeting of the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting, called to discuss what might be needed for FDA to consider extending authorization of coronavirus vaccines to children under 12.

Several advisers were cautious about the idea of extending authorization to children and mentioned that the virus has caused serious disease in children as often as it has among adults.

“I also want to take a moment to remember all the children who have died of Covid-19 in this pandemic, because that should not be forgotten here,” Marks told the meeting in closing remarks.

“I just want to reiterate something here – this is an illness that takes the lives of children. We know that over 300 children have died in the pandemic so far,” said Marks, who is director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has reports of 314 deaths in children 17 and younger in the US from Covid-19.

“And that if one looked at the death rate of the 11-17-year-olds who had Covid-19, it was about 1 in 3,600 of those individuals. And since we had over a million cases in that age range, you can see that there are deaths due to this,” Marks added.

“All of us have the goal to eliminate any vaccine-preventable deaths that we can with a reasonable benefit-risk.”