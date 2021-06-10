US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Biden foreign trip

live news

Live

US begins reopening

Live Updates

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:48 a.m. ET, June 10, 2021
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
29 min ago

8 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents, CDC data shows 

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

People receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 20.
People receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 20. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Eight states — all but one of them in the Northeast — have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents against Covid-19, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They are: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. 

Vermont leads the country with nearly 60% of residents fully vaccinated. 

Overall, nearly 141 million people – 42.5% of the US population – are fully vaccinated, and about 172 million people – nearly 52% of the population – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. 

Nearly 305 million total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 82% of the 372 million doses that have been delivered, CDC data shows. That’s about 829,000 more doses reported administered since Tuesday, for a seven-day average of about 1.1 million doses per day. 

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported. 