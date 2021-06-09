Half of those 12 and older in the US now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC says

A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child in Bingham Farms, Michigan, on May 19. Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Less than a month after the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was authorized for use in people as young as 12 years in the US, half of those 12 and older have now been fully vaccinated, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 303,923,667 doses have now been administered, 81.7% of the 372,100,285 doses delivered. That’s 1,071,750 more doses reported administered since Monday, for a seven-day average of more than 1 million doses per day.

The data shows that 140,411,378 people ­– about 50.1% of the eligible population of those 12 and older in the US – are now fully vaccinated.

More than 171 million people ­– about 51.7% of the total US population – have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and more than 141 million people – 42.3% of the population – are fully vaccinated.

Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.