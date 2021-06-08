Tokyo 2020 organizers are consulting models that show there will be limited impact by the Games on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto Toshiro told media Friday.

Talking about examples of the analysis Tokyo 2020 is looking at, Muto told reporters: "If we assume 50% of 105,000 people related to the Games would visit from overseas, the calculation by Tokyo University's Associate Prof. Nakata's preliminary calculation is that it (Covid-19) will increase 15 new infection cases and 1 severe case. It says the impact of the visit of overseas athletes and people related to the Games will be limited. "

Masanori Takaya, spokesperson of Tokyo2020 also told media that there was little difference on the number of Covid-19 cases expected in Japan in running models for both holding games with spectators or canceling the games.

Tokyo 2020 says it will announce plans on spectators at the end of the month.

Muto also told reporters that nearly all of the doctors and nurses needed to hold the summer Olympics have been secured.

The CEO said 90% of doctors had been identified and 80% of nurses had been identified and that Tokyo 2020 was taking steps to accelerate recruitment to fully assign those positions by the end of the month.