US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:18 a.m. ET, June 8, 2021
8 min ago

Tokyo 2020 consulting analysis says there will be limited impact on Covid-19 cases from games

Tokyo 2020 organizers are consulting models that show there will be limited impact by the Games on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto Toshiro told media Friday.

Talking about examples of the analysis Tokyo 2020 is looking at, Muto told reporters: "If we assume 50% of 105,000 people related to the Games would visit from overseas, the calculation by Tokyo University's Associate Prof. Nakata's preliminary calculation is that it (Covid-19) will increase 15 new infection cases and 1 severe case. It says the impact of the visit of overseas athletes and people related to the Games will be limited. "

Masanori Takaya, spokesperson of Tokyo2020 also told media that there was little difference on the number of Covid-19 cases expected in Japan in running models for both holding games with spectators or canceling the games.

Tokyo 2020 says it will announce plans on spectators at the end of the month.

Muto also told reporters that nearly all of the doctors and nurses needed to hold the summer Olympics have been secured.

The CEO said 90% of doctors had been identified and 80% of nurses had been identified and that Tokyo 2020 was taking steps to accelerate recruitment to fully assign those positions by the end of the month.

1 min ago

CDC study finds vaccinated people have milder disease in rare breakthrough infections

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic in New York on March 26.
People who have been vaccinated against coronavirus are more than 90% protected against infection and, if they do become infected, they have milder disease than unvaccinated people, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study shows.

The ongoing, real-life study also shows even partially vaccinated people are 81% less likely to become infected than unvaccinated people, the CDC team reported.

The study of more than 3,900 health care staff, first responders and other frontline essential workers who have been tested weekly since December showed that so far 5% have tested positive for coronavirus. Only 16 of the 204 people who became infected had been vaccinated.

The findings are reported in an online preprint on the medrxiv site and have not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.

“This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness,” the CDC said in a statement.

“Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky added in the statement. 

The workers got either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine and have been testing themselves weekly since December, regardless of whether they have symptoms. That’s the only way to tell if the vaccines prevent asymptomatic infections.

Those who got “breakthrough” infections after one or two doses of vaccine had 40% less virus in their bodies and were 58% less likely to have fever. They spent two fewer days in bed than unvaccinated Covid-19 patients.