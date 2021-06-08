Just 13 states have met Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4

A Covid-19 vaccination record card is pictured at a vaccination site in Tysons, Virginia, on April 19. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

About 52% of Americans support requiring proof of vaccination to return to the workplace, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll published Tuesday.

The results showed a political split: 76% of Democrats support showing vaccination status to return to work compared with 29% of Republicans, according to the poll, which was conducted June 4 to 7 and based on a nationally representative sample of 1,027 American adults.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans support requiring vaccination and proof of vaccination to travel or attend a large event.

Vaccination proof requirements were most strongly supported for travel, with 61% supporting for vacations at a hotel, resort or cruise ship, 64% for domestic flights and 67% for international flights. More than half – 56% – supported vaccination proof requirements for sporting events.

There was less support for requiring proof of vaccination for activities like dining at a restaurant and shopping at retail stores, where 53% and 57% respectively were opposed.

Vaccination requirements to go to a salon were supported by 49% of respondents.

This is coming as 66% of those who took part in the poll reported being vaccinated. 7% of respondents said that they remained likely to get a vaccine and another 7% said that they were not likely to, but were not hard opposed.

The number of respondents that said that they were not at all likely to get vaccinated – 19% – has stayed roughly the same since January.

Looking at parents, 45% of respondents said that they were not very or not at all likely to get their child vaccinated and 15% said that they already had a vaccinated child. For parents of 12- to 17-year-olds – the youngest group currently eligible for vaccination – 30% said that their child was vaccinated and 40% said that they were not likely to vaccinate their child.