Just 13 states have met Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4

Thirteen states have reached the Biden administration’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose or coronavirus vaccine by July 4, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington became the latest state to reach this threshold, joining California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Overall, more than 171 million people – 51.6% of the total US population – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 140 million people – 42.1% of the population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Among the eligible population of those 12 and older, nearly half are fully vaccinated.
Nearly 303 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 82% of the 371.5 million doses delivered. That’s more than 1.2 million more doses reported administered since Sunday, for a seven-day average of about 1 million doses per day.
Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.