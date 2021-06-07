Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a centralized Covid-19 vaccine drive wherein all doses will be procured by the federal government and provided for free to states to vaccinate those above 18 years of age, starting June 21.
This replaces the existing program, which came into place on May 1 where individual state governments were responsible for procuring 25% of Covid-19 vaccines directly from the manufacturers.
“From Monday, June 21st, across every state of the country, for all citizens above the age of 18, the Government of India will provide free vaccines. The Government of India will buy 75 percent of the total vaccines produced by manufacturers and give it for free to the state governments,” Modi said during a virtual address to the nation on Monday.
“No state government will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now, millions of people have received free vaccines. Now, people aged 18 years old and above will also benefit,” he continued.
Private hospitals can continue to buy 25% from vaccine makers, said Modi, adding that service charges have been capped at 150 rupees ($2) per dose for private hospitals with state governments still responsible for monitoring this.
More on India's vaccination campaign: The country launched its vaccination drive on Jan. 16, first prioritizing health care and frontline workers, followed by people above the age of 60 and those over 45 with existing health conditions.
On May 1, the drive was extended to include everyone above the age of 18. However, several states have faced challenges due to a shortage of supplies.
“During this period, many state governments said that this work should be de-centralized and left to the states… Within two weeks, some (states) started saying that the earlier system was better. More states joined in, even those that had supported decentralization," said Modi.
Describing the pandemic as a “tragedy”, Modi said the fight against the second wave remains underway.
“Due to the continuous efforts and hard work of the country, vaccine supplies will further increase in the coming days. Today, seven companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. The trials of three more vaccines are in advanced stages,” said Modi.
To date, at least 232,786,482 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed in India with a daily vaccination rate of 1 to 3 million doses administered a day over the past month.