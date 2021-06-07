US
Live Updates

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Mon June 7, 2021
3 hr 29 min ago

Investigations into where Covid-19 came from are needed, CDC deputy director says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Principal Deputy Director Director of the CDC Dr. Anne Schuchat testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 19, in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with NPR Friday that investigations into the origins of Covid-19 are needed and important. 

“I want all the questions to be answered,” said Schuchat. “There’s so much we need to learn about this virus and this pandemic so that we do better next time and prevent where we can.”  

Sometimes scientists have questions because they’re curious, she said, adding that she thinks “more is better, but I think there’s a lot we really do need to know here. So, understanding where this came from and how it spread so easily, I think is important.” 

When asked how seriously she takes the possibility that the virus may have originated in a Chinese lab in some form, Schuchat said, “I think we need to do the investigations, I think they’re important.”  

Asked if she doesn’t rule that possibility out, she said “I don’t think we have all the answers that we need and so I support the idea of additional investigations and, you know, getting to the bottom of that.” 

3 hr 45 min ago

Most US adults are at least partially vaccinated — but the US could still fall short of Biden's July 4 goal

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

A resident receives a Covid-19 vaccine at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, Florida.
Most adults in the US have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. But still, the United States is in danger of not meeting President Biden's July 4 vaccination goal.

Biden wants at least 70% of all adults (i.e. those aged 18 and above) to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by that date.

An examination of the latest stats and polling reveals that if we continue on the current trajectory, we will not reach Biden's goal.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reveals that the vaccination rate is really slowing down. As of the CDC's June 3 report, 63% of adults had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. That was up slightly from 62% from the report a week prior (May 27).

An additional 1% of adults a week completing their first dose is the lowest since the CDC started tracking this statistic in mid-February.

On May 27 and before, the 7-day rolling average for new adults getting a first shot never dropped below 1.5%.

The slippage in new adults getting the vaccine isn't shocking, but it is a bit surprising. While fewer new people were getting vaccinated after hitting a vaccination rate peak in mid-April, the slide seemed to come to an end in mid-May.

Read more here.