New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that in an effort to reopen the Canadian border, he's offering the state's excess Covid-19 vaccine supply to help the process.
“It has to be a two-way street,” Sununu said. “I understand Canada is way behind the United States in terms of vaccine distribution. In fact, you know, if we have extra vaccine, I'm more than willing to give it to Canada.”
“All the states around here, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, we all have a bit of extra vaccine now, because we've just been, as New England, as a whole region, we're doing really well on vaccinations,” the governor added.
Sununu said he has already made the suggestion to the federal government and is waiting to hear from President Biden.
“We have directly asked him, can we give our vaccine to Canada? Will that help open the border? We're more than happy to do it. They can come here and get it, I'll ship it there, whatever it takes to open that border is very very important,” the governor said.