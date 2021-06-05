UK records over 5,700 new Covid cases, reaching highest 7-day rolling average in 2 months

The United Kingdom on Saturday recorded 5,765 new Covid-19 cases — making the 7-day rolling average of new daily cases the highest since April 1 — as the debate continues around whether the government should delay its plans to remove most coronavirus restrictions by June 21.

On Friday, the country’s authorities reported 6,238 new infections, exceeding 6,000 daily cases for the first time since late March.

The slight increase in cases comes as concerns mount over the spread of the Delta variant – first identified in India – in the UK. Public Health England said on Thursday that the variant was now believed to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the country.

According to government data, 76.2% of the UK’s adult population had receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 51,6% vaccinated with both doses.