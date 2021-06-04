US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, June 4, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Biden will speak soon on the economy and pandemic recovery. Here's what the May jobs report showed.  

From CNNs Anneken Tappe

President Biden is set to deliver remarks at 10:15 a.m. ET on the US economy following the release of the May jobs report.

America's job market recovery picked up some steam last month, with 559,000 positions added back to the economy.  

It was a second sizable miss of analyst expectations after a big disappointment in April. Economists had predicted 650,000 jobs added in May.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Still, it was a big improvement from the revised 278,000 jobs added in April. The initial read of 266,000 jobs last month was the biggest miss versus expectations since Refinitiv started recording that data in 1999.

The labor market is in a weird spot, showing just how uneven and awkward the recovery is.

Even though millions of people remain unemployed or have had to leave the labor force, businesses complain of worker shortages. Companies are raising wages to attract and retain employees.

Meanwhile, various states have announced they will end the pandemic era expanded jobless benefits before the official expiry in September. Whether that will spur a jump in job applicants remains to be seen.

Critics of higher unemployment aid say the bigger payments have kept people sitting on their couches. But the pandemic isn't over yet and workers are still balancing health and exposure risks, as well as child care, with going back to work.

Hopes are high that the full return to in-person schooling in September will allow those kept at home due to care responsibilities to rejoin the labor force.

1 min ago

UK medicines regulator authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covd-19 vaccine in London on May 20.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covd-19 vaccine in London on May 20. Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old in the UK. 

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk,” MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said Friday. 

“It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme,” she added. 

The move follows a decision by France, announced Wednesday, to begin vaccinating adolescents aged 12 to 18 years old with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting on June 15. 

According to a statement from the MHRA, more than 2,000 children between 12 to 15 years old were studied as part of randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

The MHRA highlighted that cases of Covid-19 were detected in the seven days following the second dose in the vaccinated group, compared with 16 cases in the placebo group.

“Data on neutralising antibodies showed the vaccine working at the same level as seen in adults aged 16-25 years,” Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the commission on Human Medicine, said Friday. 

“These are extremely positive results,” he added. 

The MHRA says it will continue to scrutinize though “rigorous surveillance” any suspected side effects associated with the use of the vaccine in this age group.

The US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine last month to include people ages 12 to 15.

17 min ago

Biden administration faces uphill battle to meet its July 4 vaccination goal, CNN analysis shows

From CNN's Michael Nedelman and Deidre McPhillips

Christian Valcich receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Chicago on May 29.
Christian Valcich receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Chicago on May 29. David Banks/Getty Images

The United States is facing an uphill battle to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, according to a CNN analysis. But the administration continues to push ahead with new programs and initiatives, and key players remain hopeful that the goal will be met.

Currently, 63% of adults in the US have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and an average of about 371,000 adults were added to that total each day last week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But closer to 564,000 adults would need to initiate vaccination each day to reach Biden’s goal by July 4 – a rate that the US has only consistently fallen behind in the past week or so. The holiday weekend might have delayed some data reporting, but daily vaccinations had dipped below the required pace a few times before this week. 

Another 18 million adults will need to receive at least one dose to reach 70%. At the current pace of vaccination, the US would hit about 68% of adults on July 4 – falling short by about 6 million adults. The full 70% would be reached about two weeks later.

Even so, 12 states have already met Biden’s goal: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Eight others are on track to reach 70% of adults by July 4: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, as well as Washington, DC. But three states – Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi – might not even vaccinate half of their adult residents with at least one dose by July 4 at their current pace.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a “National Month of Action” with various initiatives aimed at boosting vaccination rates in key communities, including free child care, extended hours at pharmacies and local outreach.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy have all recently voiced their confidence in the ability to reach the July 4 goal.

“I think we absolutely can still hit that goal,” Vivek told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday, touting the administration’s new action plan and calling on Americans to talk to their family and friends.

 “Now, because we’ve had so much success early on, we are now getting to the part of the campaign which is tougher. We’ve got to look further, if you will, convince more people, get them the right information, increase access even further,” Fauci said.

Overall, about 169 million people in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 137 million people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The CDC includes territories, such as Guam and the US Virgin Islands, in its national population calculations.

1 hr 37 min ago

Former CDC director says US is entering the "slog-phase of the vaccination campaign"

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The US is seeing a decline in daily Covid-19 vaccinations because most who want and can access the vaccine, have already gotten it, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden said Thursday.

“We're making a lot of progress, but frankly, we're entering kind of the slog-phase of the vaccination campaign, where the people who are most eager to have it and most able to get it, have gotten it,” Frieden told CNN.

More context: The seven-day average of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has fallen below 1 million doses per day for the first time since January, according to CDC data published Thursday. 

Frieden noted that the US must now focus on improving access and education around the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Now we need to continue to make it easier to get, and to address people's concerns,” he said, adding that the vaccine is “astonishingly effective and very, very safe.”